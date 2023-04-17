It’s been a while since we last wrote about Jerry Nadler. We wrote about him a good bit during the multiple Trump impeachments because he was always front and center with Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. So to see him complaining about a ‘political stunt’ is just too funny.

If anyone knows about political stunts it’s this guy.

This is a political stunt.

HA HA HA HA HA

And listen to him talking about ‘real hearings and real oversight.’

Yup, Jerry still sucks.

We thought maybe his voice wouldn’t bother us by now but nope … it’s still really annoying.

Yeah, he was probably not the best person they could have picked to deliver this nonsense.

Ain’t that the truth?

***

***

