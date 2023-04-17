It’s been a while since we last wrote about Jerry Nadler. We wrote about him a good bit during the multiple Trump impeachments because he was always front and center with Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. So to see him complaining about a ‘political stunt’ is just too funny.

If anyone knows about political stunts it’s this guy.

"This hearing is being called for one reason, and one reason only: to protect Donald Trump." RM @RepJerryNadler explains how today's House Judiciary Committee field hearing is nothing more than a political stunt. pic.twitter.com/0SqPtOJp6U — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) April 17, 2023

This is a political stunt.

HA HA HA HA HA

And listen to him talking about ‘real hearings and real oversight.’

Yup, Jerry still sucks.

We thought maybe his voice wouldn’t bother us by now but nope … it’s still really annoying.

Congress is nothing but a political stunt. They all suck. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) April 17, 2023

Nadler is an embarrassment to America. He has consistently and regularly used his position to further the demise of America. — Jerrod Sessler for Congress '24 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) April 17, 2023

The political “stunt” is the relentless partisan persecution of Trump. Save it. — SMD (@smdowner) April 17, 2023

Well if Jerry Nadler says it, it’s a lie. — NightShade 🌓 (@NightShade1776) April 17, 2023

Nobody cries abuse faster than an abuser.. — Wonko The Sane (@WMD25178127) April 17, 2023

Crime isn't down.

You're a liar and an enemy of America. — Laura Marciano (@LauraMarciano13) April 17, 2023

Yeah, he was probably not the best person they could have picked to deliver this nonsense.

Democrats love criminals we Know!!! Also democrats: pic.twitter.com/kun7qvb6qc — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) April 17, 2023

Ain’t that the truth?

