Awwww, if there is ever a time here at Twitchy when we need something to write about (and believe it or not, things can get slow when President Sippy Cup calls a lid at 9 a.m.), we can always go to Elon Musk’s timeline and find something to write about.

And sometimes it’s GOLDEN.

Like this take on pronouns:

Pronouns are virtue-signaling, so inevitably, as with all virtue-signaling, they will be used as a shield by bad humans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2023

What Elon said.

‘Bad humans’ use pronouns as a way to play superior and if you don’t acknowledge then YOU’RE THE OPPRESSOR.

He continued.

In any event, good manners require using the person’s name, not their pronoun, when referring to them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2023

Read that again.

… good manners require using the person’s name, not their pronoun…

Now you will be mercilessly attacked and labeled as a bigoted transphobe. Thank you for speaking out. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) April 16, 2023

Interestingly enough, we’re not seeing that. Hey, we had the same first thought, ‘OH boy, here comes the meltdown,’ but nope. Maybe people are starting to figure it out?

Maybe?

Heh.

It’s concerning that so many people and businesses are embracing this movement. They are choosing to enforce people to use these pronouns, which enables the ones who are virtue-signaling. — Mike Marugg (@MikeMarugg) April 17, 2023

So many use them to defend against criticism for not using them. Ridiculous. Did we forget about the Prefix all of a sudden? Serves the same function. — Raytional ® (@Raytional) April 16, 2023

Prefix.

Good point.

They’re not only used as shields, they’re used as cudgels. — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) April 16, 2023

It’s all about money! — Betsy Rambo (@BetsyRambo) April 17, 2023

As most things are.

I remember when #Pronouns were words that took the place of nouns. Used to avoid repeating the nouns that they refer to. Not for identity, and or self-gratification pic.twitter.com/sOPEaMflZa — alan1000maga (@alan10000MAGA) April 16, 2023

Careful, they’ll claim grammar is oppressive, racist, bigoted, homophobic, transphobic or whatever phobic they’re pushing today.

***

Related:

Diversity hire Pete Buttigieg calls car crashes RACIST (no really) and HOO boy what a train wreck

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson out-awfuls even Lori Lightfoot in WOKE take on Chicago looting (watch)

Brit Hume has just ONE word for Anheuser-Busch CEO’s statement on Dylan Mulvaney and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!