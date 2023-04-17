Awwww, if there is ever a time here at Twitchy when we need something to write about (and believe it or not, things can get slow when President Sippy Cup calls a lid at 9 a.m.), we can always go to Elon Musk’s timeline and find something to write about.

And sometimes it’s GOLDEN.

Like this take on pronouns:

What Elon said.

‘Bad humans’ use pronouns as a way to play superior and if you don’t acknowledge then YOU’RE THE OPPRESSOR.

He continued.

Read that again.

… good manners require using the person’s name, not their pronoun… 

Interestingly enough, we’re not seeing that. Hey, we had the same first thought, ‘OH boy, here comes the meltdown,’ but nope. Maybe people are starting to figure it out?

Maybe?

Heh.

Prefix.

Good point.

As most things are.

Careful, they’ll claim grammar is oppressive, racist, bigoted, homophobic, transphobic or whatever phobic they’re pushing today.

***

***

