As Twitchy readers know, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth tried to do some damage control around the Dylan Mulvaney EFF-UP with Bud Light and it did not go over so hot. We’re not entirely sure why he though mentioning MERICA and his service would fix what his VP of Marketing broke but here we are.

In case you missed his statement:

He cares deeply about this country … alrighty.

Maybe pay more attention to what your marketing peeps are doing.

Just sayin’.

Brit Hume had just one word for the statement and yeah, as usual, it’s perfect.

*yawn*

Doesn’t really fix anything, right?

Anheuser-Busch will become a grad school case study in how to ineffectively deal with a self-imposed communications snafu. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) April 15, 2023

It's the Bud Light of CEO press releases. — Benedick is picking out a thermos for you (@BenedickUSA) April 15, 2023

Hasn't been an American company in years. — William Wood (@WilliamWood10) April 15, 2023

Words put to paper without saying anything — Republican Party of Rockingham County (NH) (@RockinghamCoGOP) April 15, 2023

As so many statements from companies going woke often are.

***

***

