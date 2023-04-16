Once again, Glenn Greenwald is exposing our pals in the mainstream media for being the government, state security, Deep State LAPDOGS we know them to be. Waiting patiently for Elon Musk to mark them ‘Government-backed media’ as well.

Wouldn’t that be a HOOT?!

Imagine the screeching.

Awww, if only …

Anywho, take a gander at what Glenn put together specifically about the NYT and WaPo and the ‘leaker’:

Funny how that works, eh?

Keep going.

Not only THAT but both NYT and WaPo pat themselves on the backs for doing so!

And that’s hilarious, Reuters claimed this was Russia … again?!

Maybe it’s time for them to turn in their ‘But Russia’ cards.

But Trump.

Wait, does that work here?

But DeSantis? Don’t say gay?

No?

Hrm.

Wouldn’t that be something?

We’re not holding our breath though.

And boom.

***

***

