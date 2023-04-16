Once again, Glenn Greenwald is exposing our pals in the mainstream media for being the government, state security, Deep State LAPDOGS we know them to be. Waiting patiently for Elon Musk to mark them ‘Government-backed media’ as well.

Wouldn’t that be a HOOT?!

Imagine the screeching.

Awww, if only …

Anywho, take a gander at what Glenn put together specifically about the NYT and WaPo and the ‘leaker’:

Look what's going on here: First the NYT (jointly with CIA-front Bellingcat) and WPost hunted down, exposed and ensured the arrest of the 21-year-old leaker. Now they're having a party with the docs, publishing one "EXCLUSIVE" after the next as if they bravely "obtained" them: pic.twitter.com/Izqn5mtXHq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2023

Funny how that works, eh?

Each time these news outlets publish reporting on these docs — as we did — it's an implicit admission that they are newsworthy, that the public should know about them. That's what makes it so repellent that media corporations are the ones who hunted him down on behalf of FBI. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2023

Keep going.

Last night we devoted our @SystemUpdate_ to the full story of what happened with Assange — in part because it's the 4th anniversary of his being imprisoned in the Belmarsh prison despite no conviction, but also because it relates to this current leaker:https://t.co/H1iCvW3TUq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2023

And, don't forget that a week ago:@Reuters published an article claiming Russia was behind this leak, based on what "three officials" told them. These media outlets print whatever the US Security State tells them to, because that's their alliegience:https://t.co/UFwlEg9SsM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2023

Not only THAT but both NYT and WaPo pat themselves on the backs for doing so!

And that’s hilarious, Reuters claimed this was Russia … again?!

Maybe it’s time for them to turn in their ‘But Russia’ cards.

There were many docs incriminating of the Biden WH and CIA, including ones showing they lied about the extent of their involvement in the war in Ukraine. Those have been swept aside in favor of narratives the intel agencies like: about Chinese balloons and Russian infighting. pic.twitter.com/q74LiemOea — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2023

But Trump.

Wait, does that work here?

But DeSantis? Don’t say gay?

No?

Hrm.

Under basic journalistic ethics, the only time it's justifiable (indeed required) to out a source is when they purposely cause you to disseminate lies. Does this mean @Reuters will reveal which official anonymous sources caused them to falsely claim Russia did this leak? 😂 pic.twitter.com/zJrpK0nybM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2023

Wouldn’t that be something?

We’re not holding our breath though.

Literally every day, major media corporations (NYT, WPost, NBC, CNN) publish leaks of classified information from anonymous officials. What's the difference between them and Jack Teixeira? The media outlets are publishing what the Govt orders them say.https://t.co/reHgWUMlBt — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2023

And boom.

***

***

