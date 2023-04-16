It’s been a few months now since ol’ Weeble Wobble Alexander Vindman blocked this editor so we ALMOST missed this one from the guy Lefties treat as some hero for leaking about a Trump phone call. Imagine painting yourself as the good type of leaker because you’re a politically-driven gossip who helped impeach a president …

Over a phone call.

That he sort of heard, maybe?

Anyway, Alex wants everyone to know that even though what he did was very similar to this evil 21-year-old leaker who has magically turned into some sort of anti-American white nationalist already that he’s the GOOD kind of leaker.

Traitor.

Whatever.

As he cries … on Twitter.

Yikes.

You guys already know how this turned out, right?

Yup.

But you know, he’s the GOOD guy because Trump bad.

Remember when Ukraine was in talks with him about heading up their defense?

Good times.

Heh.

When it hurt Trump? Leaking was GOOD.

When it hurts Biden? EVIL WHITE NATIONALIST ANTI-SEMITIC VILLAIN! REEEEEE!

Who?

Heh.

Seriously.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see DC from our office.

Accurate.

***

***

