It’s been a few months now since ol’ Weeble Wobble Alexander Vindman blocked this editor so we ALMOST missed this one from the guy Lefties treat as some hero for leaking about a Trump phone call. Imagine painting yourself as the good type of leaker because you’re a politically-driven gossip who helped impeach a president …

Over a phone call.

That he sort of heard, maybe?

Anyway, Alex wants everyone to know that even though what he did was very similar to this evil 21-year-old leaker who has magically turned into some sort of anti-American white nationalist already that he’s the GOOD kind of leaker.

Traitor.

Whatever.

I’m sure there’s a high-minded opportunity to distinguish between a whistleblower and an anti-American, antisemitic, White nationalist but I don’t think these people care. They just want a culture war. In the meantime I’ll enjoy life on the outside. Cry more. pic.twitter.com/1j3gH9G42f — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) April 15, 2023

As he cries … on Twitter.

Yikes.

You guys already know how this turned out, right?

Yup.

But you know, he’s the GOOD guy because Trump bad.

Remember when Ukraine was in talks with him about heading up their defense?

Good times.

Heh.

I don’t see a difference at all. As well as Manning, Winner, and Snowden. This time it appears to be (d)ifferent. Doesn’t fit the Biden dictatorship agenda. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) April 15, 2023

When it hurt Trump? Leaking was GOOD.

When it hurts Biden? EVIL WHITE NATIONALIST ANTI-SEMITIC VILLAIN! REEEEEE!

We didn't listen to you then and we're not listening to you now — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) April 16, 2023

Who?

Heh.

For now — Ken (@policy_help) April 16, 2023

Oh please… — William (@WilliamScott54) April 16, 2023

Seriously.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see DC from our office.

So you admit to this crime? — Let’s Talk USA🇺🇸✝️ (@ParleUSA) April 16, 2023

Putz. — Jon Handrock (@IamHandrock) April 16, 2023

Accurate.

***

Related:

Amy Swearer schools AND reality-checks whiny gun-grabber Al Franken in EPIC thread on ‘weapons of war’

MTG just needs 1 tweet to clean Eric Swalwell’s CLOCK after he accuses her of being a traitor

Tucker Carlson BUSTS government and the media wide open in BRUTAL monologue on the leaker (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!