Man, #FangFang really needs to get her boy Eric Swalwell a mirror. Maybe a couple because WOOF, this guy has like zero self-awareness. Then again, he did pass gas on national television and has been accused multiple times of having an inappropriate relationship with a Chinese Communist spy so perhaps we are in the wrong for expecting him to have any self-awareness whatsoever.

Gosh, our bad, Eric.

*eye roll*

McCarthy’s top lieutenant is siding with one of the biggest traitors America has seen. I’m sorry, Marge, being white, male, and Christian is not license to betray your country and put the lives of thousands at risk. But this wouldn’t be the first time she sided with traitors. https://t.co/4RZ0TpECmo — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 13, 2023

Look at how big and bad Eric is. Ooooh.

Guess how this went over with Marjorie?

Funny thing for an elected Member of Congress to say that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy while serving on the Intel Committee. Do you miss her? Is that why you constantly make it so easy to dunk on you? https://t.co/64U0PdXYqY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 14, 2023

She does bring up a fair point, Eric really makes it easy for anyone and everyone to dunk on him.

Not to mention, Eric himself was more than happy with another leaker when it happened on Trump’s watch.

If people like Lt. Colonal Vindman and Marie Yovanovitch can risk their jobs & reputations to come forward and do the right thing, then I have one thing to say to my Republican colleagues: do your damn job and uphold the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/TxPaDLXzaX — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 5, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What.

A.

Choad.

So, does he still want them to do their damn jobs? Or is he mad at them for doing their damn jobs nows?

Dude is a train wreck.

Someone who boinked a Chinese spy shouldn't be talking about traitors — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 13, 2023

You were honeypotted by a CCP spy, but you think MTG voicing her opinion is equal to your indiscretion? Sit down. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 14, 2023

Pot calls kettle black. This child is your "one of the biggest traitors America has seen"? Did you forget to look in the mirror? How is Fang Fang, by the way? — 🇺🇸 East Tennessee Native 🧡 (@TipToe51) April 14, 2023

Says the troll that slept with a chinese spy. What committee did you get thrown off of again? — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) April 14, 2023

Oof.

And good point.

Have you bothered to look in a mirror lately? — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) April 14, 2023

You’re such a liar and probably should be tried for treason for sharing intel with Chinese spy. Might want to sit this one out. — GranAnn (@AnnStokes55) April 14, 2023

Says the person who sleeps with spies. — Sam Dawson (@SamsGarageSale) April 13, 2023

You are the biggest traitor to America! — JangledKeys (@JangledK) April 14, 2023

Yeah, it doesn’t get any better for ol’ Eric the further down into the replies we go. Seems everyone thinks he’s a hypocrite and should just sit down.

