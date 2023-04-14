Man, #FangFang really needs to get her boy Eric Swalwell a mirror. Maybe a couple because WOOF, this guy has like zero self-awareness. Then again, he did pass gas on national television and has been accused multiple times of having an inappropriate relationship with a Chinese Communist spy so perhaps we are in the wrong for expecting him to have any self-awareness whatsoever.

Gosh, our bad, Eric.

*eye roll*

Look at how big and bad Eric is. Ooooh.

Guess how this went over with Marjorie?

She does bring up a fair point, Eric really makes it easy for anyone and everyone to dunk on him.

Not to mention, Eric himself was more than happy with another leaker when it happened on Trump’s watch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What.

A.

Choad.

So, does he still want them to do their damn jobs? Or is he mad at them for doing their damn jobs nows?

Dude is a train wreck.

Oof.

And good point.

Yeah, it doesn’t get any better for ol’ Eric the further down into the replies we go. Seems everyone thinks he’s a hypocrite and should just sit down.

***

***

