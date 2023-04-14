It took them long enough HOWEVER, we suppose we should just be grateful The Young Turks finally figured this whole Rebekah Jones thing out at all. Seems even Ana Kasparian has had to admit Rebekah Jones was nothing more than a ‘grifter’ and is now apologizing for promoting her.

Yeah, we were shocked at first as well.

Take a look:

From The New York Post:

“The Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian apologized to her far-left audience overnight for giving air time to the discredited Democratic activist and Ron DeSantis critic Rebekah Jones.

“The only person that should be held responsible for that is me. I’m the executive producer of the show and I screwed up royally,” Kasparian admitted.

Jones is a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who received widespread media attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when she accused the DeSantis administration of urging her to alter the state’s coronavirus data.

A state inspector general later determined her claims to be false.

Kudos to Kasparian for taking ownership of it but still … it seems to be too little too late for a lot of people.

Trending

Fair point.

How is your coverage of this serial grifter remotely acceptable?

Also a fair question.

Oh, and you all know once Rebekah herself caught wind of this that she would flip out, lose it, melt down, and go full-frothy, right?

Uh-oh, the Young Turks are in trouble.

And yeah, who are ‘these people’ pissed at Ana? We’re going to call BS as we’ve called BS on basically every single thing this woman has said and put out there since 2020.

HA HA HA HA HA

As for that ‘epic takedown’?

Eh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nope.

Just her making a lot of noise hoping for more clicks, taps, and attention.

***

Related:

We’ve seen MANY Lefty tweets backfire but JoJoFromJerz’s video mocking the Right over Bud Light? HOO boy

Carpe Donktum trolls the woke claiming he’s a third-grade teacher ‘talking about Jesus’ and it’s GLORIOUS

Richard Grenell OWNS Susan Rice for claiming RACISM has cost US $16 trillion as only HE can and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana KasparianRebekah Jones