Liberal journalist Ana Kasparian apologizes for promoting Florida Democrat ‘grifter’ against DeSantis https://t.co/SzvVZV49VV pic.twitter.com/9Fx8zWAH9R — New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2023

“The Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian apologized to her far-left audience overnight for giving air time to the discredited Democratic activist and Ron DeSantis critic Rebekah Jones. “The only person that should be held responsible for that is me. I’m the executive producer of the show and I screwed up royally,” Kasparian admitted. Jones is a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who received widespread media attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when she accused the DeSantis administration of urging her to alter the state’s coronavirus data. A state inspector general later determined her claims to be false.

This is absolutely devastating for those who blindly believed Rebeckah Jones. Shame on all of you. And how are @Blaskey_S & @MarbinMiller still employed @MiamiHerald / @mcclatchy? How is your "coverage" of this serial grifter remotely acceptable? pic.twitter.com/5lXxu50uyP — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 13, 2023

How is your coverage of this serial grifter remotely acceptable?

Jones breaks her TikTok silence, posting there for the first time since her son was arrested, to announce that an "epic takedown" is coming soon and "The Young Turks are in trouble." https://t.co/AhkgFZRyiK pic.twitter.com/N3AaR27Cv6 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 13, 2023

Who are these people at TYT that are “PISSED”? Can @AnaKasparian confirm? pic.twitter.com/OPDJPsd12p — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 13, 2023

Epic takedown? Let me guess, she'll write a novel where The Young Turks turn out to be her sons rather father. How can an entertainment group like TYT all be the father? Don't know but @GeoRebekah 's stories have never made sense. — Allen Graetz (@allengraetz) April 14, 2023

Rebekah vs. The Young Turks, you say? pic.twitter.com/Cps2ZBOOqa — Chris (@ChrisSeay104) April 13, 2023

She’d never even heard of @TheYoungTurks before. I’m sure it all came as something as a shock to her. https://t.co/xeEE6Tiohg — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 13, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So in other words nothing is happening — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 13, 2023

