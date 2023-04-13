Susan Rice believes racism has cost the United States $16 trillion dollars.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh.

This is asinine.

Susan Rice roasted for claiming racism has cost the US $16 trillion https://t.co/87j3TeOPBA pic.twitter.com/M9EZNCdHdJ — New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2023

From The New York Post:

Rice appeared as a guest at the National Action Network’s, founded by Al Sharpton, convention in New York City to speak about the White House’s commitment to promoting civil rights. During her speech, she made the radical claim that the United States has suffered a $16 trillion shortfall because of racism. “In the last 20 years, the US had a GDP shortfall of $16 trillion due to discrimination against Black Americans. If we closed our racial gaps, we could add another $5 trillion to GDP over just the next five years. And in case you’re wondering, that’s not my math, that’s, according to Citibank. We all benefit when every community has the chance to thrive,” Rice said.

Huh?

Here’s the clip:

Susan Rice: Racism has reduced the size of the economy by $16 trillion pic.twitter.com/HMjF7apS74 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2023

Allllrighty then.

Tell us another one, Susan. You’re so good at lying.

Just when we start thinking it’s Obama behind Biden’s monumental eff-ups. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

*chirp chirp*

Yup, crickets.

People are so sick of this crap.

They are still selling

that same old

Stale Molded Bread — Cheryl Henry (@cherealstars1) April 12, 2023

Still pushing the racism agenda I see. That was so 2008-2016. — Lisa (@Lisa4TruthUSA) April 12, 2023

It’s the 2+2=5 crowd. They can’t count to 5 it seems so how could they understand numbers that big? Especially when it’s all bullsquirt. — DA2000PIC (@Da2000Pic) April 12, 2023

Is there anyone there? Are they making a line at the bathroom? — SILVIA SUAREZ (@JUSTDOITNOW12) April 13, 2023

It actually is pretty damn funny.

Hey, thanks for the laugh, Susan.

