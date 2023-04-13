David Hogg strikes again! Starting to wonder if he’s feeling a little bit of pressure from the other up-and-coming, annoying AF gun grabbers in GenZ like Harry Sisson because while David has been traditionally fairly ridiculous on Twitter, it feels like he’s almost ‘upping’ his game.

And that’s not a good thing.

For example, last night David claimed he’d received a concerning message that he was contacting the authorities about and then proceeded to ask that if he was actually shot and killed that his death be politicized. Yeah, we made a similar face.

My bs meter is pegging pic.twitter.com/xBnhnykxfl — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) April 13, 2023

David sure backed off fast when other people wanted to contact the authorities over the threat … hrm. Almost as if he was completely and totally full of it.

Nobody wants to kill him. He’s hilarious, not dangerous. — kevin (@LickliderKevin) April 13, 2023

For whatever reason, he sure wanted people to think someone was threatening his life.

His major threat seemed to deescalate pretty fast. I have a feeling his cultish followers lost their shit and he realized he'd overplayed his hand — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@bhdonkey1) April 13, 2023

Grifters gotta grift. — Mike In FL (@BigNobody53) April 13, 2023

I don't buy it. — Karen 💖 (@i_sing_my_heart) April 13, 2023

No, no. He's totally an important person. He's not just on here getting to get money to his kick starter accounts. — Wundermut (@Wundermut) April 13, 2023

Serious cry for help…or attention — 🇺🇸Txsvn925 🇺🇸 (@Txsvn925) April 13, 2023

Embrace the power of AND.

