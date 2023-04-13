David Hogg strikes again! Starting to wonder if he’s feeling a little bit of pressure from the other up-and-coming, annoying AF gun grabbers in GenZ like Harry Sisson because while David has been traditionally fairly ridiculous on Twitter, it feels like he’s almost ‘upping’ his game.

And that’s not a good thing.

For example, last night David claimed he’d received a concerning message that he was contacting the authorities about and then proceeded to ask that if he was actually shot and killed that his death be politicized. Yeah, we made a similar face.

David sure backed off fast when other people wanted to contact the authorities over the threat … hrm. Almost as if he was completely and totally full of it.

For whatever reason, he sure wanted people to think someone was threatening his life.

Trending

Embrace the power of AND.

***

Related:

BBC journo Elon Musk owned during BRUTAL interview tries claiming he WASN’T owned (BRO, just take the L)

HA! Christina Pushaw doesn’t even need a full word to OWN the LGBTQ+ group issuing FL travel advisory

Elon Musk’s reaction to PBS joining NPR in taking their ball and going home is hilarious PERFECTION

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: david hoggdeathgun threatpoliticizationthreattweettwitter