As Twitchy readers know, NPR got their britches all sorts of bunched up and stormed off Twitter after Elon Musk pointed out they are Government-funded/backed media. Not entirely sure why they’d get so mad about the reality of who they are BUT Lefty outlets are gonna act like Lefty outlets. Welp, it sounds like PBS has decided to take their ball and go home as well.

What a bunch of babies.

BREAKING: PBS joins NPR in quitting Twitter. Both outlets appear to want to keep their government funding a secret from the tax payers that help fund them.https://t.co/q8DnYjYWTU — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 13, 2023

Oh no, PBS! Stop. Don’t. Come back.

Waaaaanh.

From Bloomberg:

The Public Broadcasting Service has followed National Public Radio in quitting Twitter after the social media network labeled both organizations as government-backed media. “PBS stopped tweeting from our account when we learned of the change and we have no plans to resume at this time,” PBS spokesman Jason Phelps said in an email. “We are continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation closely.” The spat began after Twitter tagged NPR as “state-affiliated media,” a description it also uses for propaganda accounts from Russia and China. Twitter later changed the wording to “government-funded media,” but the organization has called the description inaccurate and misleading because it’s a nonprofit group with editorial independence.

Editorial independence.

Right.

Publicly funded PBS joins publicly funded NPR in leaving Twitter in a huff after being labeled “Publicly Funded” 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

You can’t even make this crap up.

Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya, PBS 👋 — Jason Jones (@jonesville) April 13, 2023

Yeah, we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for our pals at PBS or NPR.

NPR & PBS leave Twitter because they don’t like being labeled, but are totally cool with being on TikTok which most government employees and the military are banned from using because China uses it to plant malware. Weird. pic.twitter.com/gipEVkcOeW — Prettylieb (@prettylieb) April 13, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when PBS went out for blood when Mitt Romney even SUGGESTED cutting their federal funding. pic.twitter.com/ar6M2kNmza — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2023

But Elon, they identify as independent journalists. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 13, 2023

Elon, I say to them: Bye bye Felicia 🤣🤣 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) April 13, 2023

Amazing how low their engagement to followers ratios are. — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) April 13, 2023

In other words, it doesn’t look like anyone will really miss them on Twitter.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Trans-activist mansplaining to Ana Kasparian about her FEMALE privilege backfires and LOL

David Hogg’s response to Rick Scott losing a friend in Louisville shooting shows what a DBAG he really is

Dana Loesch brings receipts DROPPING KJP for claiming Assault Weapons Ban made gun violence go down

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!