A few weeks back (maybe a month, time is ‘different’ on Twitter), Ana Kasparian pushed back against the trans movement calling women chest feeders or breeders or birthing persons … and of course, the progressive Left lost their marbles. To be fair, Ana is right to push back and honestly, her pushing back is huge considering so many people just assume any progressive will automatically give up women and women’s spaces because they’re supposed to.

Because of equity or something else stupid.

Welp, Ana has been getting dragged quite a bit and yet, she still stands.

What she said.

Spot on.

SO spot on in fact that she got the attention of Claire G. Coleman who is a trans woman … we’re seeing some reports that ‘she’ identifies as a black lesbian but we can neither confirm nor deny that. Claire thought it would be smart to lecture Ana on her privilege.

No, really.

I am older than you and I have been in the fight for my entire adult life so I feel I am able to give you some advice In progressive politics when someone from a less privileged position than you, like trans people, say you did something to offend them it's traditional to listen — Claire G. Coleman (@clairegcoleman) April 10, 2023

Leave it to the trans community to complain about FEMALE privilege. HA HA HA

That’s what this is, right? Boo hoo, I’m only a pretend woman so you have privilege as a real woman …

This is all so damn stupid.

‘She’ continued.

There's a reason why the phrase "check your privilege" arose in progressive and left wing politics. You can't be from the left and think it's ok to ignore the concerns of people with less privilege than you. If trans people say you are being offensive perhaps you could sit down — Claire G. Coleman (@clairegcoleman) April 10, 2023

Perhaps trans people should sit down.

Sorry, Claire, but you don’t own women’s spaces, women’s experiences, women’s sports … stay in your lane.

When you stand on a high horse or a soap box and tell people their concerns about your language is invalid or irrelevant, why you tell people to ignore the scars you are opening with your words you are not fighting the good fight, you are aiding the oppressors. — Claire G. Coleman (@clairegcoleman) April 10, 2023

Says the freakin’ oppressor.

Oh boo flipping hoo.

Eek.

‘She’ seems nice.

You won’t let women speak. Why do you think your voice has any value? — elucinate 🦫 (@elucinate) April 11, 2023

You aren't oppressed. Being any of the alphabet crew is about the hippest thing you can be today. You're mad because you aren't oppressed and have nowhere to vent your rage. — Christy Horakh (@christy_horakh) April 11, 2023

You are an advocate for a poisonous and pathological ideology that weaponises mental illness and simultaneously preys upon and destroys the most vulnerable of people (like troubled gay kids) whilst enabling the worst of predators. — Adam (@therezkin_) April 11, 2023

Ouch.

"If I say you offended me, that gives me the power." F*ck off with your pathetic 2015 techniques. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 11, 2023

Men aren't the oppressed class in the fight for trans rights women are. Males who claim a trans identity are inverting the power differentials and arguing that women oppress them. Meanwhile women who object are hounded to recant their heresy. Who has the power? Not women its men — Terfasaurus (@terfasaurus) April 11, 2023

The irony.

Sounds a bit like mansplaining — YunhoImBack (@YunhoThatsWhat) April 11, 2023

Don’t it?

***

