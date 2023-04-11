A few weeks back (maybe a month, time is ‘different’ on Twitter), Ana Kasparian pushed back against the trans movement calling women chest feeders or breeders or birthing persons … and of course, the progressive Left lost their marbles. To be fair, Ana is right to push back and honestly, her pushing back is huge considering so many people just assume any progressive will automatically give up women and women’s spaces because they’re supposed to.

Because of equity or something else stupid.

Welp, Ana has been getting dragged quite a bit and yet, she still stands.

What she said.

Spot on.

SO spot on in fact that she got the attention of Claire G. Coleman who is a trans woman … we’re seeing some reports that ‘she’ identifies as a black lesbian but we can neither confirm nor deny that. Claire thought it would be smart to lecture Ana on her privilege.

No, really.

Leave it to the trans community to complain about FEMALE privilege. HA HA HA

That’s what this is, right? Boo hoo, I’m only a pretend woman so you have privilege as a real woman …

This is all so damn stupid.

‘She’ continued.

Perhaps trans people should sit down.

Sorry, Claire, but you don’t own women’s spaces, women’s experiences, women’s sports … stay in your lane.

Says the freakin’ oppressor.

Oh boo flipping hoo.

Eek.

‘She’ seems nice.

Ouch.

The irony.

Don’t it?

***

***

