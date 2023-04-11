We used to think nobody was better at lying than Little Red Lying Hood but her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre has proven herself to be a far more proficient liar. She is able to tell blatant and gross lies with a straight face … at least P-Sucky would ramble on about ‘circling back’.

For example, KJP lied her arse about the Assault Weapons Ban making gun violence go down.

No, really, she said it.

Watch:

Told you.

Wow.

SUCH A LIE.

Holy cow.

Impressive and not in a good way.

Luckily, plenty of people were on Twitter correcting her … and then Dana Loesch came in with ALL the receipts and dropped her.

Trending

Boom went Dana’s dynamite.

Boom. Again. All the boom.

Dude, it’s clearly the guns that go pew pew pew.

Indeed.

She always does.

***

Related:

DAMNING thread from America First Legal details part Biden White House played in Mar-a-Lago raid

Chasten Buttigieg announcing his new MEMOIR for ‘young adults’ does NOT go well, like at all

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney’s response to Riley Gaines being assaulted is even WORSE than expected

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assault weapons bandana loeschgun violenceKJPlies