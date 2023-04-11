We used to think nobody was better at lying than Little Red Lying Hood but her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre has proven herself to be a far more proficient liar. She is able to tell blatant and gross lies with a straight face … at least P-Sucky would ramble on about ‘circling back’.

For example, KJP lied her arse about the Assault Weapons Ban making gun violence go down.

No, really, she said it.

Watch:

KJP: "If you think about Assault Weapons Ban…We saw gun violence go down. When it sunset 10 years laters, it went back up!" pic.twitter.com/4TUTkUSNNP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 10, 2023

Told you.

Wow.

SUCH A LIE.

Holy cow.

Impressive and not in a good way.

Luckily, plenty of people were on Twitter correcting her … and then Dana Loesch came in with ALL the receipts and dropped her.

This literally never happened. Here's the DOJ saying it didn't happen https://t.co/H4IPoUBHVF Here's JAMA saying it didn't happenhttps://t.co/L8RsI35nq9 Here's RAND saying it didn't happenhttps://t.co/eRff2Pwmh0 Here's NYT saying it didn't happen https://t.co/Q6Db7XhuQA https://t.co/pQn778L7YN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 10, 2023

Boom went Dana’s dynamite.

The AWB had zero, none, nada effect on the gun homicide rate. You can lie about this all you want and I'll continue publicizing the actual facts of the matter every single time. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 10, 2023

I wrote about this in my first book — but to repeat until the end of time, the firearms they incessantly blame for homicide are involved in the fewest homicides annually. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 10, 2023

Boom. Again. All the boom.

She knows it didn't happen too, but she also knows the media aren't gonna refute anything she says. — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) April 10, 2023

They need to look at stats from Mexico where gun control is so strict that there is only one gun shop in the whole country. But still, their per capita gun death rate is as high as here — plus they have cartels that occasionally massacre entire villages — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) April 10, 2023

Dude, it’s clearly the guns that go pew pew pew.

Indeed.

She always does.

***

***

