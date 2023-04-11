As Twitchy readers know, women’s rights activist and all-around bada*s Riley Gaines was assaulted by a man in a dress at San Francisco State University last week. The original statement from the university was a hot dumpster of garbage, but this from the university’s president is a hot dumpster of garbage filled with other hot dumpsters of garbage.

Why would anyone send their kids to this school?

Take a look:

Riley was assaulted, not the SFSU mob and especially not the guy in a dress who hit her. TWICE.

But you know, Riley was the villain for refusing to allow men to take over women’s spaces and for speaking up for women in general. Imagine being so angry at the idea that men cannot be women that you’d assault a woman … while wearing a dress.

Time to stop enabling and empowering the crazy, just sayin’.

There’s more.

… we will learn from the experience.

WHAT?! HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Unless you’re a woman who refuses to sit down at the back of the gender bus, in that case you will get assaulted by some crazy guy wearing a dress.

Yay.

HOO boy.

Just more proof that San Fran is turning into a gigantic s**thole.

But you all knew that already.

***

***

