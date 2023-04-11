As Twitchy readers know, women’s rights activist and all-around bada*s Riley Gaines was assaulted by a man in a dress at San Francisco State University last week. The original statement from the university was a hot dumpster of garbage, but this from the university’s president is a hot dumpster of garbage filled with other hot dumpsters of garbage.

Why would anyone send their kids to this school?

Take a look:

“I applaud the students, staff and faculty who rallied quickly to host alternative inclusive events, protest peacefully and provide one another with support at a difficult moment.” SFSU President Lynn Mahoney on the @Riley_Gaines_ event: pic.twitter.com/gGNfCVNqFD — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 10, 2023

Riley was assaulted, not the SFSU mob and especially not the guy in a dress who hit her. TWICE.

But you know, Riley was the villain for refusing to allow men to take over women’s spaces and for speaking up for women in general. Imagine being so angry at the idea that men cannot be women that you’d assault a woman … while wearing a dress.

Time to stop enabling and empowering the crazy, just sayin’.

There’s more.

She adds: “Unfortunately, a disturbance after the event concluded delayed the speaker’s departure. We are reviewing the incident and, as always, will learn from the experience.” — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 10, 2023

… we will learn from the experience.

WHAT?! HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Referring to their reaccreditation process: “We were commended for ‘demonstrating the institution's orientation to social justice and its history of activism.’ Last week, we saw this demonstration in our commitment to creating a community free of discrimination, our commitment… pic.twitter.com/V66Xx1XcbJ — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 10, 2023

Unless you’re a woman who refuses to sit down at the back of the gender bus, in that case you will get assaulted by some crazy guy wearing a dress.

Yay.

She also addresses the professor who was being investigated for displaying an image of Muhammad: “I offer my personal apology to all who have been disappointed by the University’s response to this incident, particularly the professor whose experiences illustrated these… pic.twitter.com/veRMjcPSWs — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 10, 2023

HOO boy.

Regarding @Riley_Gaines_, this remains totally inadequate as a response to what was surely a terrifying experience. Full statement here: https://t.co/mjTTervthG — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 10, 2023

Just more proof that San Fran is turning into a gigantic s**thole.

But you all knew that already.

***

Related:

Julie Kelly shares ‘DOOZY of a motion’ about undercover agents OUTNUMBERING Proud Boys on J6 (thread)

Straight-FIRE thread details just how vile and EVIL COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates really were

Alleged social media of Louisville mass shooter Connor Sturgeon (he/him) VERY telling (screenshots)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!