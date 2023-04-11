We’re going to need to get some new tinfoil to adjust if we keep seeing motions like the one Julie Kelly shared THIS TIME about the number of undercover agents compared to the number of Proud Boys present on January 6. It’s almost as if, gosh, the DOJ was working to push certain people with certain political beliefs to do stuff that would get them locked up and SILENCED.

Shut down.

Done away with.

You get the picture

Check this out, it’s insane (hence, the need for new tinfoil):

More undercover agents than Proud Boys … gosh, we’re shocked.

Ok, so not shocked at all.

You knew that, right?

It’s hard to get sarcasm across in ‘type’ sometimes.

Trending

… and one officer deleted evidence from his device.

WTF indeed.

This just gets shadier and shadier you guys.

Just. Wow.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K – we’re willing to bet Julie Kelly will figure it out.

Scary.

*cough cough*

This should eliminate any remaining doubt UNLESS that doubt feeds the preferred narrative and/or agenda.

***

