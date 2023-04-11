We’re going to need to get some new tinfoil to adjust if we keep seeing motions like the one Julie Kelly shared THIS TIME about the number of undercover agents compared to the number of Proud Boys present on January 6. It’s almost as if, gosh, the DOJ was working to push certain people with certain political beliefs to do stuff that would get them locked up and SILENCED.

Shut down.

Done away with.

You get the picture

Check this out, it’s insane (hence, the need for new tinfoil):

BREAKING: Another doozy of a motion filed today by a Proud Boy defense lawyer related to informants, undercover agents Number of DC Metro undercovers keeps growing: pic.twitter.com/3vOrIUZNPT — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

More undercover agents than Proud Boys … gosh, we’re shocked.

Ok, so not shocked at all.

You knew that, right?

It’s hard to get sarcasm across in ‘type’ sometimes.

Oh my–DOJ withheld info re DC Metro police involvement until just recently (Proud Boys trial started in DECEMBER) and one officer deleted evidence from his device. WTF pic.twitter.com/CGaO0TeakG — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

… and one officer deleted evidence from his device.

WTF indeed.

This footnote appears to confirm accusation in motion that DOJ just recently disclosed info related to DC Metro undercovers. AUSA Ballantine reportedly used to work with Judge Kelly during his stint at DC US Atty office pic.twitter.com/Fl27whBJdM — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

This just gets shadier and shadier you guys.

Here is what one can only guess is a partial list. I also believe this is the same unit where Mike Fanone worked. On Jan 6, he said he had planned to "spend his evening shift buying heroin undercover." (per Time mag puff piece) pic.twitter.com/AenWtfCbix — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

Just. Wow.

Tip of the iceberg. Recall that acting AG Jeff Rosen assembled elite squads of DOJ assets to Quantico weekend before Jan 6 including Hostage Rescue Team. Still don't know why… pic.twitter.com/IrhfRzvBya — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K – we’re willing to bet Julie Kelly will figure it out.

“50 or more” informants. I’m going with LOTS more. 🤷‍♀️ — Ginger 🇺🇸 (@GingerPolitical) April 10, 2023

Scary.

So this is starting to sound like the fedknapping. — M.P. (@MP74422664) April 10, 2023

*cough cough*

If anyone still had any doubt as to whether January 6th was an "insurrection" as opposed to a massive psyop and entrapment scheme, this should eliminate any remaining doubt. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) April 10, 2023

This should eliminate any remaining doubt UNLESS that doubt feeds the preferred narrative and/or agenda.

***

***

