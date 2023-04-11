Now that Biden has finally signed legislation lifting the national state of emergency for COVID (it only took roughly 1110 days to slow the spread!), we’re going to see more and more about how their supposed efforts to ‘keep us safe’ during the pandemic were far more dangerous than the virus itself.

Especially when it comes to our mental health.

And honestly, when we see threads like this we have to adjust our tinfoil hats and ask ourselves what was the REAL goal of doing this to people all around the world.

Take a look:

Yes, the wicked husband is the government. Fauci, Democratic governors, public health officials, school boards … you get the picture.

Keep going.

Don’t believe your lying eyes.

Trending

We were told people who refused to lock themselves in their homes and shoot a rushed vaccine into their bodies were TRYING TO KILL GRANDMA. Heck, our own president told these same people they were in for a winter of illness and death.

Stupid, wicked, or crazy.

Yup.

And if you dared question it, you were evil. A traitor. Selfish.

We were also told the data was always two weeks behind or not accurate or WOOPSIE, they had to add more deaths because they missed some … at least that’s what we had here in VA.

And again, you were killing Grandma.

The response also usually involved claims of white supremacy, nationalism, and Naziism …

In other words, they said horrible crap if you dared have common sense about any of this.

Sort of like the idea that the only people who are crazy are those who don’t wonder if they might be crazy.

The lockdowns were more dangerous than COVID itself …

But you knew that.

We all did.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald makes media look even SHADIER in thread dragging them for targeting Matt Taibbi

Alleged social media of Louisville mass shooter Connor Sturgeon (he/him) VERY telling (screenshots)

Thread on how the Left is deliberately pushing trans community into violence an eye-opening MUST read

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenCOVIDDemocratsFaucigovernmentlockdownmediapublic healthvaccine