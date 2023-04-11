Now that Biden has finally signed legislation lifting the national state of emergency for COVID (it only took roughly 1110 days to slow the spread!), we’re going to see more and more about how their supposed efforts to ‘keep us safe’ during the pandemic were far more dangerous than the virus itself.

Especially when it comes to our mental health.

And honestly, when we see threads like this we have to adjust our tinfoil hats and ask ourselves what was the REAL goal of doing this to people all around the world.

Take a look:

To speak of the Covid lockdowns and vaccine mandates as “causing mental health problems” comes for too close to a perfect example of gaslighting. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

In 𝘎𝘢𝘴𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵, the wicked husband tries to break his wife, by secluding her, then messing with her environment (dimmed gaslights, strange noises) … — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

Yes, the wicked husband is the government. Fauci, Democratic governors, public health officials, school boards … you get the picture.

Keep going.

… and telling her she’s imagining the results. He also tells her both that objects she’s seen never existed and that she has stolen other objects. His aim is to convince her that she’s a hallucinating kleptomaniac. He wishes to have her interned as a madwoman. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

Don’t believe your lying eyes.

Lockdowns were of course a form of mass seclusion. And once secluded, we were told that those who didn’t wish to stay secluded, and then those who didn’t wish to get vaccinated, were filled with evil compulsions. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

We were told people who refused to lock themselves in their homes and shoot a rushed vaccine into their bodies were TRYING TO KILL GRANDMA. Heck, our own president told these same people they were in for a winter of illness and death.

We were not exactly told that none of this was happening. But, a thousand times a day, we were assured that it was all normal public health, basic science, the only acceptable moral and political solution. In short, we were told that to object was to be stupid, wicked or crazy. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

Stupid, wicked, or crazy.

Yup.

And we were constantly pushed to deny the evidence of our own eyes and the conclusions of our own intelligence. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

If you thought a masked, contact-traced, locked-down world was a visible horror, you were assured there was in fact nothing horrible to see. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

And if you dared question it, you were evil. A traitor. Selfish.

If you noticed those around you were not dropping like flies, and that few hospitals you knew of were fill to the brim, you were told all of this was belied by The Data. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

We were also told the data was always two weeks behind or not accurate or WOOPSIE, they had to add more deaths because they missed some … at least that’s what we had here in VA.

If you had read enough to see that the masks weren’t stopping Covid, that the main cause of the rise and ebb of cases was the weather … — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

… that the vaccine was poorly tested, didn’t stop transmission, offered nothing worth having to anyone who’d had Covid – you were told this was all dangerous misinformation. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

And again, you were killing Grandma.

If you suggested the criminalizing of normal life, the suspension of democratic institutions, the project for exiling the vaccinated from society, constituted a shift from democracy to tyranny, the response was that you were churlishly politicizing science and public health. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

The response also usually involved claims of white supremacy, nationalism, and Naziism …

In other words, they said horrible crap if you dared have common sense about any of this.

To react to all this with anguish, terror, blind rage and despair – that was not the sign of an unwell mind, but of a well mind subject to intolerable pressures. (h/t @Medical_Nemesis) — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

Sort of like the idea that the only people who are crazy are those who don’t wonder if they might be crazy.

After all this is what makes 𝘎𝘢𝘴𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 so chilling: the husband’s attempt to convince his wife she is mad is itself what gradually drives her mad. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

I worry about those who did not experience “mental health problems” in reaction to the Covid response. They are the maddest of all. — Daniel Hadas (@DanielHadas2) April 10, 2023

The lockdowns were more dangerous than COVID itself …

But you knew that.

We all did.

