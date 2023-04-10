The trans community is nothing more than a tool for the Left. Yup. It’s interesting when you stop and think about it, but Democrats have been using minorities and women and other demographics as convenient voting blocs and weapons for a long time … so why not the trans community? Tell them how much they believe in them, how they support them, and how anyone who doesn’t is a threat. Feeding the idea of genocide that ultimately results in what?

Violence.

We’ve seen a good bit of that violence in the past few weeks.

This thread is truly eye-opening, take a gander:

Kick the dog until it bites.

Or at least convince the dog those other people are kicking it.

Keep going.

Yup.

Trending

See what we mean? Someone who thinks they’re the wrong sex might just be suffering from a little mental illness … and they’re being exploited for political gain and power. But you know, it’s the Right that’s super evil and stuff.

They worked very hard to keep Audrey Hale from being painted as the murderer she was. Is. Will always be.

Hopeless people are easy to control.

Yup.

They want the unrest.

And they know the Right will get painted as extremists or Nazis for even pushing back.

Yes.

What he said.

And then some.

Stay frosty indeed.

***

Related:

Sooo … he’s NOT banning it? Biden to hire 100s of TikTok stars to indoctrinate young people

New College of Florida prof SO butthurt over DeSantis he quits, shares threatening resignation letter

Bud Light’s VP of Marketing makes things WORSE trying to defend the Dylan Mulvaney branding (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Auron MacIntyrecommunityLeftLeftiesthe leftthreadtransviolence