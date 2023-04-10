The trans community is nothing more than a tool for the Left. Yup. It’s interesting when you stop and think about it, but Democrats have been using minorities and women and other demographics as convenient voting blocs and weapons for a long time … so why not the trans community? Tell them how much they believe in them, how they support them, and how anyone who doesn’t is a threat. Feeding the idea of genocide that ultimately results in what?

Violence.

We’ve seen a good bit of that violence in the past few weeks.

This thread is truly eye-opening, take a gander:

The leftist plan for transgenderist violence is simple: Kick the dog until it bites 1/🧵 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

Kick the dog until it bites.

Or at least convince the dog those other people are kicking it.

Keep going.

Progressives have used the media, educational institutions, and even the medical community to prime as many people as possible who are already mentally fragile with an ideology that tells them their very identity is under attack from every direction 2/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

Yup.

When your artificially constructed identity is at odds with every social norm and biology itself that's pretty easy to do Take that already unstable construction and ramp it up with the lie that there's an active genocide against transgenderist and the results are predictable 3/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

See what we mean? Someone who thinks they’re the wrong sex might just be suffering from a little mental illness … and they’re being exploited for political gain and power. But you know, it’s the Right that’s super evil and stuff.

The left is encouraging these people to arm themselves while labeling anyone who disagrees with the a fascist, this is why the "it's okay to punch a Nazi" discourse was so important to progressives They've been looking to justify this escalation for a while 4/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

The left praises trans ideology after Nashville and talks about being fierce and fighting back because they want to encourage more violence, they praise the assaults on state capitals and the assault on a female athlete because they want a state of fear 5/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

They worked very hard to keep Audrey Hale from being painted as the murderer she was. Is. Will always be.

But MOST IMPORTANTLY, the left wants someone, anyone, to feel hopeless and lash out in retaliation They kick the dog with reckless abandon so the minute it tries to defend itself they can justify shooting it 6/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

Hopeless people are easy to control.

Yup.

They want their George Floyd this summer, their casus belli, their justification to once again unleash a wave of state sanctioned rioting, security state crackdowns on their political opponents, or both 7/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

They want the unrest.

The reason progressives are encouraging more violence is that they are hoping to trigger violence in return They own the media and the justice system, they know their side will pay little to no price and the slightest bit of retaliation will become the new January 6th 8/ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

And they know the Right will get painted as extremists or Nazis for even pushing back.

Yes.

The point being, stay safe and stay frosty out there You have a two-tier justice system whether you like it or not, don't put yourself in bad situations, and don't give these people what they want 9/9 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 7, 2023

What he said.

And then some.

Stay frosty indeed.

***

***

