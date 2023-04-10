As Twitchy readers know, Bud Light REALLY REALLY REALLY screwed up by making Dylan Mulvaney some sort of spokesman … person … whatever … for the brand. Nothing says beer drinker like a trans-woman who thinks being a woman means you run around in dresses giggling like everything is hilarious.

Bud Light’s VP of Marketing tried to explain the rationale behind Dylan and as you can imagine, it did NOT go well.

Like at all.

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people. pic.twitter.com/Qg8oNNerwO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 9, 2023

Just own it, Dylan was a really really really bad choice.

Bud Light is what I drink when my buddies and I are cussing while we fix tractors and go to bonfires. Not when we want to be gender inclusive whatever the hell that means. — Caleb Max (@CalebMaxVA10) April 9, 2023

"Bud Light had been a brand of bratty out of touch humor" These elitists hate you — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) April 9, 2023

She doesn’t even drink beer — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) April 9, 2023

And she certainly seems to have some disdain for the brand.

Behind the scenes at Budweiser pic.twitter.com/7iJH2QEaVl — Paisano (@Paisano) April 9, 2023

For someone that claims to be inclusive she excluded a lot of her core audience from her campaigns. That’s a big fail in marketing. — Mark Fidelman (@markfidelman) April 9, 2023

Is she still employed? — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) April 9, 2023

As far as we know … yes.

Another example of why you should hire someone who is the best fit because of their experience and background.

Not their sex.

Talk about a train wreck.

