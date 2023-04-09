We can’t hep but notice the word ‘hack’ in Hackett.

Sawyer Hackett seems to be quite distressed over the fact that Gov. Greg Abbott is working to pardon a man who was prosecuted by a Soros-funded DA for defending himself against a BLM rioter who literally pointed a rifle at him while he was driving for Uber.

Notice Hackett leaves the part about the BLM rioter OUT of his obnoxious smear about Abbott:

Less than 24 hours ago Daniel Perry was convicted by a jury of murder—after he shot a protestor point-blank during a BLM rally blocks away from the state Capitol. Greg Abbott says he is working to pardon Perry one day later. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/BXelJpQMjs — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 8, 2023

Leaving out the part about it being DEFENSE is absolutely insane, Sawyer.

And we all know it.

After he *shot a rioter who pointed a rifle in his face on camera* but other than that you’re totally right. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) April 9, 2023

You left out the part where the “protestor” was pointing a rifle at Perry. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) April 9, 2023

Yes, just ignore that the deceased had an AK47 and pointed it at Perry. Ignore that the police cleared him and a corrupt DA brought charges anyway. And ignore that detectives said the DA withheld evidence that exonerated Perry. Other than that, yeah, it's "insane." — Ghosts Of Home 7️⃣ (@SteelerChris) April 9, 2023

That "protester" pointed an AK47 at him. He fired in self defense. — Abuelo de la Spoopy (@danander11) April 9, 2023

The “protestor” aimed a gun at him, making it clear-cut self-defense, and the prosecutor withheld exculpatory evidence according to the lead detective in the case. You got the “insane” part right, though. — DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) April 9, 2023

Uh, you left out the part where your protester was carrying an AK47 and leveled the rife at the man in the car with his finger on the trigger. Tell the whole story. — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) April 9, 2023

You mean the protestor that pointed an AK through his window at him? Or do you mean the prosecutor that hid the exculpatory evidence? You are right even putting him on trial is insane — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) April 9, 2023

A protestor who raised a weapon at him! Your peaceful protestors were violent thugs! Start telling the truth! #GFY — ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 (@ConservativeCD) April 9, 2023

You conveniently left out the part where the other guy had an AR and pointed it directly at Perry… — just some guy 💎🖐️ (@justsomeguy_tx) April 9, 2023

Seeing a theme here.

About time Republicans starting doing what Democrats have done my whole life. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 9, 2023

Past time.

