We can’t hep but notice the word ‘hack’ in Hackett.

Sawyer Hackett seems to be quite distressed over the fact that Gov. Greg Abbott is working to pardon a man who was prosecuted by a Soros-funded DA for defending himself against a BLM rioter who literally pointed a rifle at him while he was driving for Uber.

Notice Hackett leaves the part about the BLM rioter OUT of his obnoxious smear about Abbott:

Leaving out the part about it being DEFENSE is absolutely insane, Sawyer.

And we all know it.

Trending

Seeing a theme here.

Past time.

***

Related:

Riley Gaines lights SFSU UP for their absolute garbage statement on her ASSAULT on their campus

‘Family affair’: DAMNING thread shows how Soros money funded Alvin Bragg’s election in even MORE ways

Biden’s March #JobsReport is much much WORSE than they’re telling us and here’s WHY (screenshot)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: greg abbottpardonSawyer Hackettshooting