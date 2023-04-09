Riley Gaines was the real problem, ya’ see. And the a-holes who attacked, harassed, and even assaulted her are the real heroes because they believe in and fight for unity.

Or something.

No, we’re not even making this garbage up.

🚨@SFSU sent the following email about the the @Riley_Gaines_ @TPUSA event🚨 “Dear SF State community,



Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans… pic.twitter.com/L6Q9OZkVvU — David Llamas (@davidllamas_) April 8, 2023

From SFSU:

But we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent. These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear. We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning.

Divergent views? REALLY? Refusing to allow men in dresses to erase women is a divergent view?!

GTFO.

Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core.

Nobody listened and asked insightful questions. Nobody participated peacefully.

Holy cow.

Riley Gaines’ responded:

I'm sorry did this just say PEACEFUL…. I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom… We must have different definitions of peaceful. https://t.co/izxoCF1IFs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

We all must have different definitions of peaceful.

Just sayin’.

I have no problem with "peaceful" protest. I actually welcome it. I was grateful to see a diverse crowd in the room during my speech which I expressed multiple times. We had great dialogue and listened to each other. But that ambush was the opposite of peaceful — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

@DrJamillahMoore you write this??? Do you need more video proof??? Allow me pic.twitter.com/NYUqolH3Um — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

But it was peaceful and stuff.

SFSU says so!

These people.

just another peaceful protest — PerkyBiscuits (@PerkyBiscuits) April 9, 2023

The fact that nothing will be done about this means the ‘rule of law’ only means anything to leftists when they can wield it against those on the right. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 9, 2023

"Mostly peaceful" 🤣 — Bill Speros (@billsperos) April 9, 2023

That’s an apology to the students! “We are so sorry you had to hurt that woman. It must have been hard on you.” This is twisted. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 9, 2023

Twisted is putting it nicely.

***

Related:

‘Family affair’: DAMNING thread shows how Soros money funded Alvin Bragg’s election in even MORE ways

Biden’s March #JobsReport is much much WORSE than they’re telling us and here’s WHY (screenshot)

AOC getting all big and bad claiming Gen Z DON’T PLAY does NOT ‘play’ well for her, like at all

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!