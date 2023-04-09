Riley Gaines was the real problem, ya’ see. And the a-holes who attacked, harassed, and even assaulted her are the real heroes because they believe in and fight for unity.

Or something.

No, we’re not even making this garbage up.

From SFSU:

But we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent. These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear. We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning.

Divergent views? REALLY? Refusing to allow men in dresses to erase women is a divergent view?!

GTFO.

Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core.

Nobody listened and asked insightful questions. Nobody participated peacefully.

Holy cow.

Riley Gaines’ responded:

We all must have different definitions of peaceful.

Just sayin’.

But it was peaceful and stuff.

SFSU says so!

These people.

Twisted is putting it nicely.

***

***

