Nothing like a bunch of uneducated young people throwing a tantrum at the Tennessee Capitol. Oh, we get it, this is supposed to be some gun control ‘protest’ but in reality it’s just a bunch of unemployed young people who probably saw a video on TikTok that told them they should protest and stuff. And truth be told, these dolts would probably defend trans-shooter Audrey Hale.

But hey, AOC wants us all to be afraid of these people.

Sure, we should probably keep our hands away from their mouths and stuff but in real life? Meh.

Republicans may think they won today in Tennessee, but their fascism is only further radicalizing and awakening an earthquake of young people, both in the South and across the nation. If you thought youth organizing was strong, just wait for what’s coming. Gen Z don’t play https://t.co/gPwoFI7uib — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

Sorry, AOC, but we’re just not scared of Gen Z.

And fascism? WHAT?! HA HA HA HA HA

Y’all, fascism is officially the new racism. Or is it the new white supremacist? We can’t keep all of this nonsense straight.

I'm going to agree with you. The youth one day will turn 30 or 35 and will be working at Starbucks serving coffee, living in a tiny apartment, riding their bikes or scooters asking what the hell have they done. — Rusty Jewell (@NOMalreadytaken) April 7, 2023

Do you have any idea what "fascism" means? You do know that it's a LEFTIST ideology, right? You do know that it depends on big, centralized government, right? You do know that the "far right" actually wants very little government, right? You're so dishonest. It's disgusting. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) April 7, 2023

Radicalizing is bad. You know that, right? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) April 7, 2023

No one is scared of Gen Z, lol. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) April 6, 2023

Let me know when a gun grabbing bill passes in Tennessee. Talk about don’t play. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) April 7, 2023

Inciting more animosity by trans activists against Christians in Tennessee,

A weak after a terrorist attack by a trans activist against Christians in Tennessee,

Is not a good look @AOC. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) April 7, 2023

It's not like democrats just arrested the leading candidate of the opposition party or anything. Oh….. — ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) April 7, 2023

Are you advocating for violence, Alexandria? — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) April 7, 2023

Ya’ know, it could be seen like that.

"Everything I don't agree with is fascism" — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) April 6, 2023

So, now you're pro-insurrection? Pick a lane. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 7, 2023

that's rich coming from you.

Inciting insurrections? — Mariana (@lonestarherd) April 7, 2023

Are you trying to incite a riot?

That was not a unifying statement or a statement promoting peace and rational behavior as a leader would do. That is talk of a violent radical. — There are some who call me…Tom?🍺😎🤘 (@knox_fort) April 7, 2023

This is inciting and a threat. You are the typical democRAT, and you blame others for your actions. You call others names when that is who you are. You are the Communist. — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) April 7, 2023

Tough crowd, Sandy.

***

***

