Man, we thought it was stupid when Obama tried lecturing Tennessee Republicans for ‘silencing people they disagree with,’ but this from Adam Kinzinger, claiming it was fascist of them to expel two Democrats trying to overturn the state government takes the stupid cake.

The absolute hypocrisy from the dolt who sat on a committee that not only enabled but EMPOWERED the targeting and imprisonment of Americans for protesting their government… wow.

The GOP kicked out legislators for protesting guns. Not censure, fine etc. expelled. This is facist in nature — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) April 7, 2023

You’d think Adam would at least know HOW to spell fascist, right?

They aided an insurrection, which good ‘ol Adam Tiny Tears taught us was a billion 9/11s. Just playing by your rules now, man. — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) April 7, 2023

You just arrested the leader of the opposition party lol — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 7, 2023

Yeah, there's that too.

It's not fascist. That's not why they were expelled. I don't think Rs should have expelled them. You don't have to lie about the situation to disagree with it. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) April 7, 2023

You keep telling us insurrection has consequences. Now you want the rules your party disregarded because those 2 are in your party? Rules for thee, but not me? — Devildog Dave (@SaynotoFOD) April 7, 2023

Is "facist" some kind of new woke epithet? — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) April 7, 2023

Heh.

Yeah, something like that.

Big tough gun guy hates guns now.

You've "lost the plot". Leading a mob to disrupt a legislative proceeding, on an unrelated bill, is a threat to Democracy. They should probably be looking at lengthy prison sentences according to your committee's work. — The Culture Wag (@_TheCultureWag) April 7, 2023

Ah. I see. "Protesting guns" and Civil Disobedience preventing OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT BUSINESS is OKAY when a leftist does it Got it. 🤡 — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) April 7, 2023

The sliding scale on the definition of insurrection and domestic terrorism is truly a sight to behold. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) April 7, 2023

Ain't it though?

O-B-S-T-R-U-C-T-I-O-N — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) April 7, 2023

Dooood, it was an insurrection, worse than joes ice cream dripping on his shirt. Really tho. Bend the truth some more. Rules are rules and nobody is above the law.

Am I doing this right? — DOOOD Ranks (@TomGreer8) April 7, 2023

Yes, too bad they couldn’t just be re-districted out of a job — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 7, 2023

HA HA HA HA

We see what she did there.

So you’re in favor of legislators inciting insurrection now… — Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) April 7, 2023

Given your willingness to burn every historical norm in delivering political payback, thank you! Congrats to the TN GOP successfully playing smash mouth. — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) April 7, 2023

Become a democrat already and get it over with — Corbin Sabol (@corbinsabol) April 7, 2023

Yet you have political prisoners locked in jail for over 2 years for entering U.S capitol. Members of legislation swarmed the capitol in TN, you don't see them in jail. At minimum they should be expelled. — C Young (@cathyyoung421) April 7, 2023

You’re such a beta male. — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) April 7, 2023

Doesn't get much more truthful than that.

So fin.

***

***

