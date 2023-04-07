‘Oh, good. Barack Obama chimed in on Tennessee Republicans expelling Democrats for their own insurrection,’ said literally no one, ever.

That’s how this works now, right? Any sort of peaceful protest of the government is automatically an insurrection … and since these legislators are insurrectionists or even traitors they had to be expelled.

Hey, man, we don’t make the rules, we just mock TF out of Democrats when their own rules come back to bite them on the bony arse.

Obama is still as annoying as ever.

This nation was built on peaceful protest. No elected official should lose their job simply for raising their voice – especially when they’re doing it on behalf of our children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2023

Technically this nation was built by Americans who didn’t want to be taken advantage of by an overreaching MONARCH and the war they fought for their independence was anything but peaceful BUT we digress. No one has ever accused Obama of actually knowing or even really caring about real American history.

Besides, he was just being a scold.

What happened in Tennessee is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won’t lead to progress. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2023

Someone get this guy a mirror.

No, get him four or five.

Remember when the IRS was targeting conservative groups? WE DO.

And gosh, Obama is disappointed in Republicans again.

Whatever will we do?

You murdered a 16-year-old American citizen in a targeted drone strike without charges or due process. You have no regard for children. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) April 7, 2023

No regard for children.

No regard for civil liberties.

No regard for ‘Democratic norms’.

Democrats who just arrested a former President and leading candidate of the opposition party now say “democracy” is threatened because the Tennessee GOP legislature voted to expel 2 Democrats leading an occupation of the state Capitol and a disruption of official proceedings — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 7, 2023

REEEEEEEEE

You've slaughtered thousands of innocent children. You belong in prison; take a seat. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) April 7, 2023

Man, Libertarians really don’t like this guy.

& Neither should J6 protesters!!!!! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 7, 2023

Randy has a point, Barry.

So… You support insurrection now, is that it? — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) April 7, 2023

There are rules. First and foremost not using a bullhorn.

Secondly respecting the Sergeant at Arms. You could be using this as a teaching moment that there are consequences for actions. You aren't. Instead you are putting more gas on the flames by your misrepresentation.… — J Gardner 🇺🇲🐊 (@jngpic) April 7, 2023

Rules for thee but not for me.

It is the Democrat’s true mantra.

Where was your support when protesters went into the Capitol building, waved in by security, not a single one with weapons, and have been held without trial ever since? When you protect a double standard you’re never on the correct side. And btw, this is what built our country. pic.twitter.com/pZKbkfceW4 — Dr. Dina McMillan (@drdina1) April 7, 2023

Hilarious how it is always peaceful when it is your side that is doing it and that’s about as peaceful as BLM and Antifa, burning up the cities — Josh "Common Sense” Barnett-former AZ-01 Candidate (@BarnettforAZ) April 7, 2023

And president should use the @FBI to spy on a presidential candidate nor a president elect, but you did it! @Comey — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) April 7, 2023

You decided these things are insurrections. Your rules punk , eat it . — NostraDonnie (@sixerfandknight) April 7, 2023

Oof.

"No one – especially the president – is above the law." Barack Obama, 22 Oct 2020 pic.twitter.com/63Iiu9tmiK — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) April 7, 2023

You are the last person who respects democracy. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) April 7, 2023

So you’re siding with the insurrectionists — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) April 7, 2023

By Democrat standards this was an "insurrection". "Every single person who was involved in the Insurrection must be held accountable". Rep Gloria Johnson pic.twitter.com/9EzIQ1fPb0 — EinsteinsComb (@einsteinscomb) April 7, 2023

Oopsie.

Again, their rules.

***

