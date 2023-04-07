‘Oh, good. Barack Obama chimed in on Tennessee Republicans expelling Democrats for their own insurrection,’ said literally no one, ever.

That’s how this works now, right? Any sort of peaceful protest of the government is automatically an insurrection … and since these legislators are insurrectionists or even traitors they had to be expelled.

Hey, man, we don’t make the rules, we just mock TF out of Democrats when their own rules come back to bite them on the bony arse.

Obama is still as annoying as ever.

Technically this nation was built by Americans who didn’t want to be taken advantage of by an overreaching MONARCH and the war they fought for their independence was anything but peaceful BUT we digress. No one has ever accused Obama of actually knowing or even really caring about real American history.

Besides, he was just being a scold.

Someone get this guy a mirror.

No, get him four or five.

Remember when the IRS was targeting conservative groups? WE DO.

And gosh, Obama is disappointed in Republicans again.

Whatever will we do?

No regard for children.

No regard for civil liberties.

No regard for ‘Democratic norms’.

REEEEEEEEE

Man, Libertarians really don’t like this guy.

Randy has a point, Barry.

Rules for thee but not for me.

It is the Democrat’s true mantra.

Oof.

Oopsie.

Again, their rules.

***

***

