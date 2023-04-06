Sorry, Lefties, but you’re wrong about Clarence Thomas again. Nice try though.

For years now, ever since they determined Thomas is a threat because he actually cares more about the Constitution than politics or being popular, the Left has been looking for ways to insist he should be impeached. First, it was his wife DARING to be politically involved and have her own opinions, and now it’s some sort of conspiracy about his receiving ‘luxury trips’.

THEY’VE GOT HIM THIS TIME.

Except, no, they really don’t. This is almost as pathetic as the four years they insisted Russia helped Trump win in 2016.

Almost.

Adam Mortara broke down why this is yet another nothing burger in a short yet detailed and receipt-filled thread:

The "journalist" left and assorted Twitter folk who cannot bother to read are very very wrong regarding the issue of reporting staying at a friend's house, boat, lodge, or castle, space station, or whatever. — Adam Mortara (@AdamMortara) April 6, 2023

These same people were probably AOK with Eric Swalwell using campaign funds to pay for limos and yachts and other luxury travel.

Keep going.

Sooo … tough nuggets, Lefties.

You lose, again.

***

