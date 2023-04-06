Hillary Clinton simply cannot accept America didn’t want her. And this latest nonsense where Douglass Mackey and his memes somehow interfered in the 2016 election is just more fodder for her bruised, wrinkled, evil ego. Did Mackey make some stupid memes? Oh yeah. But does any sane, logical person really think these memes kept Hillary from winning?

C’mon.

Watch her try and explain how evil it was, snidely pretending THIS is what cost her the election. Not that the most unpopular GOP candidate in modern history was still more popular than she was.

Hillary Clinton is ranting about Douglass Mackey’s memes pic.twitter.com/RYoXMqcl8G — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 3, 2023

We used to think nobody’s voice would be more annoying and cringe-inducing than Obama’s … we were wrong. So wrong.

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for preventing this dimwit from being elected president. — 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) April 6, 2023

4900 people who texted their vote proved they were too dumb to vote. No different than the old joke "DON'T FORGET TO VOTE THIS WEDNESDAY" — Mike du Jour (@MikeLester) April 4, 2023

Corrupt lefty hag — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 4, 2023

Now now, this is an insult to corrupt, Lefty hags everywhere.

Wait until she hears about the person who did the exact same thing for the other guy. — Johnny Mega MAGA (@JohnnyUltraMAGA) April 6, 2023

Get over it already — Laura Watson (@laurajean591) April 4, 2023

This is not the reason she lost.

She is despised and will never be President. pic.twitter.com/DH49VYkcYY — AmericaFirst (@TheUnwanted46) April 6, 2023

Someone should ask her what effect the Russiagate Hoax had on voters…. — Anti-WW3 Constance 🌼 (@constanceahath) April 4, 2023

They also repeated the debunked Russian/Putin collusion theme and insinuated Hillary won. — SAMIAM (@samzydeco1989) April 4, 2023

Because they cannot accept people just hate her.

They do.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

***

