Awww, poor NPR got its britches all sorts of bunched up when Twitter slapped a ‘state-affiliated media’ tag to their Twitter account. HOW DARE ELON?! Doesn’t he know they’re NPR?!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is even funnier than when Musk took the New York Times’ check away … these media outlets who think they’re above the rest of us are getting a taste of reality, and they just can’t deal. Luckily for them, Glenn Greenwald was good enough to use their own reporting and tweets to explain that yes indeed they are state-affiliated media.

Check this out:

Totally: the best way for a news outlet like @NPR to show they're not beholden to the US government and are unbiased is to have the WH Press Secretary rise to her feet in defense of NPR and heap praise on their great reporting:pic.twitter.com/ygTRFPMkiO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

They are NOT state-affiliated media, says the state.

Can’t even make this crap up.

Truly independent outlets anger the state. They often end up where Biden DOJ has put Assange, not showered with praise by WH Press Secretary. When is the last time NPR did reporting that angered the Biden WH, FBI, CIA, NSA, etc? NPR does this for CIA:https://t.co/c66fYNXY1B — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

Ummm … never.

Here's a self-proclaimed "disinformation expert" affiliated with a DoD program also leaping to NPR's defense. Scratch a self-proclaimed "disinformation expert" and one finds USG ties. Note how many state functionaries are vehemently defending NPR.https://t.co/Vh6j06b4xU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

There’s a reason for that.

Hrmm … whatever could it be?

All we can do is laugh.

And then laugh some more.

LOL – I forgot about this. There's no industry more intrinsically fraudulent than "disinformation experts." It's a scam expertise and so of course it's filled with scam artists and grifters, many of whom are lined up defending the über-independent NPR:https://t.co/FJiOp8H38T — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

Disinformation expert.

Sort of like a fact-checker.

Are there any self-proclaimed "disinformation experts" who *don't* get funding, directly or indirectly, from the US Security State?https://t.co/9BOjFn5n8j — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

Excellent question.

NPR has an article complaining that Twitter now characterizes it as "US state-affiliated media." To prove that they are not, they cite the fact that WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre today "defended NPR's journalism." Strange choice.https://t.co/g0RxjlR8op pic.twitter.com/W46ZFliqOX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

Amazing: NPR, in trying to argue it's not-state affiliated, didn't only cite the praise of the WH press secretary for its "journalism." It also cited this bullshit self-proclaimed "disinformation expert" who works in a program funded by the Pentagon:https://t.co/g0RxjlR8op pic.twitter.com/5mhZDLdux4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2023

Amazing yes, but not in a good way.

Truth hurts, eh NPR?

