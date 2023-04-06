Awww, poor NPR got its britches all sorts of bunched up when Twitter slapped a ‘state-affiliated media’ tag to their Twitter account. HOW DARE ELON?! Doesn’t he know they’re NPR?!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is even funnier than when Musk took the New York Times’ check away … these media outlets who think they’re above the rest of us are getting a taste of reality, and they just can’t deal. Luckily for them, Glenn Greenwald was good enough to use their own reporting and tweets to explain that yes indeed they are state-affiliated media.

Check this out:

They are NOT state-affiliated media, says the state.

Can’t even make this crap up.

Ummm … never.

There’s a reason for that.

Hrmm … whatever could it be?

All we can do is laugh.

And then laugh some more.

Disinformation expert.

Sort of like a fact-checker.

Excellent question.

Amazing yes, but not in a good way.

Truth hurts, eh NPR?

