Biden WH Taking Aim at Trump's 'The Apprentice' Catch Phrase Blows Up in Their Face

The Biden White House is getting increasingly desperate as they continue to trail Donald Trump in all swing states (or most of them depending on what polls you look at).

Biden's social media team's latest attempt to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks can be found in this post going back in time to Trump's TV show, "The Apprentice":

Donald Trump thinks telling someone they’re fired is something to laugh about.



I guess that’s how you look at the world from Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/pwgNybs9P8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 26, 2024

First of all, you have to manage or own a business to be able to fire people in the first place. As for Biden's administration, we've seen many examples of there being no level of incompetence that the president felt deserved any accountability whatsoever (the botched Afghanistan withdrawal being the most glaring example).

Hey intern, it was a stupid tv show. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 26, 2024

It's called grasping at straws.

You’ve never run a business and it shows. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 26, 2024

Biden, Bernie Sanders and all the rest couldn't run a lemonade stand without it going bankrupt on the first day.

However, "Bidenomics" has certainly done its share of "you're fired."

The 10k workers you laid off when you canceled the XL pipeline feel that way about you.



🤡 https://t.co/zdqcqYlqSo — JB 🇺🇸 (@bluefindiamonds) April 26, 2024

192k full-time employees have been fired this year alone under your watch. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) April 26, 2024

Biden might not ever have said "you're fired" to anybody, but he's definitely bragged about getting people fired:

Didn’t Joe laugh about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired after threatening to withhold a billion dollars if they didn’t? https://t.co/UaMR7sVdqZ — Ben McMillan (@benmccomposer) April 26, 2024

Biden seemed to take great glee in this particular "you're fired" story:

One thing's for sure, though: A lot of voters are looking forward to telling Biden "you're fired," including workers in New York City:

NYC UNION WORKER TO BIDEN: “Fu*k you!”



pic.twitter.com/Ofu74u0CIG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2024

That sounds like another "you're fired" Biden won't like hearing in November.