You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...
Speaker Johnson Takes Charge of Academia's Radicalism Problem
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Ilhan Omar Visits Columbia Shakes Hands With Student Leader Who Said 'Zionists Don't...
WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little...
Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'
What Will SCOTUS Do With the ATF's Rule on Unfinished Frames and Receivers?
University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ......
Biden Answered Howard Stern's Question About Debating Trump ('His Handlers Must Be Furious...
Biden Told Howard Stern About Women Mailing Him 'Very Salacious Pictures' (and Other...
WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even...
California Mayor Attacked on Camera During Interview Promoting His City
New York Post: Anita Dunn Tried to Oust Worst Press Secretary in History,...
Biden Campaign's Warning to Media About WH Correspondents' Dinner Should Be in a...

Biden WH Taking Aim at Trump's 'The Apprentice' Catch Phrase Blows Up in Their Face

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on April 26, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP, File

The Biden White House is getting increasingly desperate as they continue to trail Donald Trump in all swing states (or most of them depending on what polls you look at). 

Advertisement

Biden's social media team's latest attempt to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks can be found in this post going back in time to Trump's TV show, "The Apprentice": 

First of all, you have to manage or own a business to be able to fire people in the first place. As for Biden's administration, we've seen many examples of there being no level of incompetence that the president felt deserved any accountability whatsoever (the botched Afghanistan withdrawal being the most glaring example). 

It's called grasping at straws.

Biden, Bernie Sanders and all the rest couldn't run a lemonade stand without it going bankrupt on the first day.

However, "Bidenomics" has certainly done its share of "you're fired." 

Recommended

University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Biden might not ever have said "you're fired" to anybody, but he's definitely bragged about getting people fired:

Biden seemed to take great glee in this particular "you're fired" story:

One thing's for sure, though: A lot of voters are looking forward to telling Biden "you're fired," including workers in New York City:

That sounds like another "you're fired" Biden won't like hearing in November.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences
Grateful Calvin
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Amy Curtis
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on What Columbia Protesters Really Want
Amy Curtis
Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s Oral Arguments
Aaron Walker
WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little TOO Obvious
Doug P.
Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences Grateful Calvin
Advertisement