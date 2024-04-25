FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President

As you know, the judge in Donald Trump's "hush money"/extortion trial has demanded that Trump be present in the courtroom every day. The Biden-Harris campaign thought they'd dunk on Trump by posting his schedule for the day:

NEW: Biden campaign response to Trump's campaign events today pic.twitter.com/w5mIj39hPw — James Singer (@Jemsinger) April 24, 2024

Trump may be stuck in New York City, but that hasn't stopped him from campaigning. As we reported earlier, Trump stopped by a construction site to chants of "USA!"

Union workers chant “USA” as Trump visits construction site ahead of court appearance where he's being tried over money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels. In DC, the Supreme Court will also begin hearing oral arguments on presidential immunity. pic.twitter.com/O2qYZXsrQS — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Josh Dunlap🇺🇲🇺🇲 ULTRA-MAGA (@JDunlap1974) April 25, 2024

A reported decided to ask one of those construction workers about President Joe Biden and got this response:

NYC UNION WORKER TO BIDEN: “Fu*k you!”



pic.twitter.com/Ofu74u0CIG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2024

Remember when the progressive media thought it was obscene even to say "Let's Go Brandon"? We all know where "Let's go Brandon" came from.

Aren't these the guys Biden grew up with in his Puerto Rican neighborhood in Scranton? Unions love this guy.

This is almost as good as the time as Biden jabbed his finger into a Detroit autoworker's chest and informed him, "I don't work for you."

The @DNC fumbled the bag big time by rejecting their core voting base, union workers, and instead focusing on the gender ideology, foreign wars and free stuff for illegals — Clay Thomas (@Clay_Thomas1) April 25, 2024

Good old "Lunchbox Joe." Did you know he worked construction for a time in Delaware? For real.

Said as only a New Yorker could say it! He's not giving us a word salad. He said what he meant, and meant what he said.

Trump, who's off the campaign trail, met with union workers in New York and got a great reception. Biden's schedule? A fundraiser in Westchester with Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones where a selfie will cost you $30,000.

At least Biden knows he's got the transgender community on board.

