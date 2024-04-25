Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be...
Never Fear! Both Biden and Buttigieg Have Finger on Pulse of What's Concerning...
Trump: Working Class King, College Encampments Crushed!
Biden's Approval Trajectory Indicates WH Might Want to Put His Public Events on...
Mayor Eric Adams Picks Up the 'Nanny Mayor' Mantle and Seeks to Label...
Stephen A. Smith Forced Into Apology Over Pro-Trump Comments
Baltimore Principal Absolved After Evidence Proved Disgruntled Employee FAKED Racist Recor...
Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine...
LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter...
Pro Palestine Protestors Hilariously Storm the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York
Here's More Evidence Americans Have Had Enough of Biden's Border Disaster
Biden Economic Adviser Says Economy Is 'Solid As Ever' (If You Don't Count...
Screw Them Kids: Biden's Swanky Celebrity Fundraiser Prompts School Closures in New York
Is It Wrong to Deny Someone a Job Because They Have Demonic Face...

FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As you know, the judge in Donald Trump's "hush money"/extortion trial has demanded that Trump be present in the courtroom every day. The Biden-Harris campaign thought they'd dunk on Trump by posting his schedule for the day:

Advertisement

Trump may be stuck in New York City, but that hasn't stopped him from campaigning. As we reported earlier, Trump stopped by a construction site to chants of "USA!"

A reported decided to ask one of those construction workers about President Joe Biden and got this response:

Remember when the progressive media thought it was obscene even to say "Let's Go Brandon"? We all know where "Let's go Brandon" came from.

Aren't these the guys Biden grew up with in his Puerto Rican neighborhood in Scranton? Unions love this guy.

Recommended

Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be Far Behind?)
Doug P.
Advertisement

This is almost as good as the time as Biden jabbed his finger into a Detroit autoworker's chest and informed him, "I don't work for you."

Good old "Lunchbox Joe." Did you know he worked construction for a time in Delaware? For real.

Advertisement

Trump, who's off the campaign trail, met with union workers in New York and got a great reception. Biden's schedule? A fundraiser in Westchester with Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones where a selfie will cost you $30,000.

At least Biden knows he's got the transgender community on board.

***



Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be Far Behind?)
Doug P.
LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet
Sam J.
Pro Palestine Protestors Hilariously Storm the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York
justmindy
Biden's Approval Trajectory Indicates WH Might Want to Put His Public Events on #Pause
Doug P.
Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine Aid Bill
Amy Curtis
Never Fear! Both Biden and Buttigieg Have Finger on Pulse of What's Concerning Americans: Airline Fees
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be Far Behind?) Doug P.
Advertisement