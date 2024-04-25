Team Biden Stomps on a Rake During Attempt to Mock Trump for Not Having Time to Campaign

President Biden's Republican opponent in the November election is spending much of this week in a New York City courtroom, and even though the Democrats (and much of the media) insist that the White House has nothing to do with any of it, they're certainly going out of their way to make it look otherwise.

The Biden campaign's even pointing and laughing at the fact that the legal proceedings against Trump have limited his ability to campaign:

NEW: Biden campaign response to Trump's campaign events today pic.twitter.com/w5mIj39hPw — James Singer (@Jemsinger) April 24, 2024

LAWFARE: Biden’s is gleefully issuing press releases making light of the fact Trump is unable to campaign because of their legal interference. Sick. https://t.co/AdLSkfKTBt pic.twitter.com/fiJiwQsZji — @amuse (@amuse) April 25, 2024

So Stalinist for Biden to cheer his and other Democrats’ use of lawfare to make 2024 playing field shockingly unfair https://t.co/P3sirBrLfI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 25, 2024

Yes indeed, now and then they just come out and say the quiet parts out loud!

Glad you admitted to election interference. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) April 25, 2024

Also, the New York case has forced Trump to hold his appearances in and around NYC mostly, but it's hardly prevented him from having what could be described as campaign events that have certainly caught the attention of the Biden campaign:

I will just drop this right here.. even his non events are bigger than Biden’s planned events https://t.co/nLRbTnFv2H — 🇺🇸Faith (@Yackityyack1) April 25, 2024

GOOD MORNING FROM NEW YORK!



Union workers chant “USA” as President Trump visits their construction site 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KjcZ9UzvX3 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 25, 2024

I've never seen anything like this before.



Biden visits Manhattan (a city he won by 75%) and gets booed into oblivion.



Trump visits and gets a hero's welcome:



pic.twitter.com/pahFlkQPGB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 25, 2024

Steamfitters Local 638 manager: "It was great to see the president come and engage with the blue collar worker of New York City...I put out a poll in my union, President Trump is leading Joe Biden 3 to 1...we are very tired of...inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration..." pic.twitter.com/Te9aYlHdRG — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 25, 2024

Here's the chaser.

Contrast the above videos with President Biden's latest "campaign event" yesterday that was incredibly staged, but not quite enough to prevent Biden from doing another Ron Burgundy impression:

BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: "Four more years? Pause?"



It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

"Pause." Also that might have been the least heartfelt "four more years" chant ever. The Biden campaign should be careful what they ask for, because the more their guy makes public appearances the lower his numbers get.