Team Biden Stomps on a Rake During Attempt to Mock Trump for Not Having Time to Campaign

Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on April 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

President Biden's Republican opponent in the November election is spending much of this week in a New York City courtroom, and even though the Democrats (and much of the media) insist that the White House has nothing to do with any of it, they're certainly going out of their way to make it look otherwise. 

The Biden campaign's even pointing and laughing at the fact that the legal proceedings against Trump have limited his ability to campaign:

Yes indeed, now and then they just come out and say the quiet parts out loud!

Also, the New York case has forced Trump to hold his appearances in and around NYC mostly, but it's hardly prevented him from having what could be described as campaign events that have certainly caught the attention of the Biden campaign: 

Contrast the above videos with President Biden's latest "campaign event" yesterday that was incredibly staged, but not quite enough to prevent Biden from doing another Ron Burgundy impression:

"Pause." Also that might have been the least heartfelt "four more years" chant ever. The Biden campaign should be careful what they ask for, because the more their guy makes public appearances the lower his numbers get. 

