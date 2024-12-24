Hot Take: Today Mary and Joseph Would Have Had to Cross 15 Israeli...
Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk Gun Storage at Christmas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 24, 2024
AngieArtist

We noticed a dearth of 'How to Talk to Your MAGA Uncle!' pieces this holiday season. And it was a refreshing change. After years of the Left publishing brightly colored graphics explaining how to make yourself humanity's most insufferable house guest, it seems the tide has turned and people are fed up with the woke garbage infiltrating every aspect of life.

Holidays should be about spending time with family and friends, sans politics. The Left find that absolutely unbearable, because they have to make everything political. So we're not surprised there was at least one who tried to make Christmas a political discussion:

Giffords, as this writer learned recently, is the name of a gun-grabbing 'advocacy' group who recently got their butts handed to them in a back-and-forth with Dana Loesch over the Wisconsin Christian school shooting.

They write:

You may be welcoming more people into your space than usual, or maybe you’re bringing your own children to a new home—which may or may not have a gun around. Regardless of who’s hosting, it can be difficult to keep track of where people are and who is touching what, especially with curious young children running around. Unloading and locking away guns properly means that the worst thing they’ll get their hands on is probably an embarrassing memento from high school.

There are more guns than people in America. On top of that, more than half of all gun owners store at least one of their guns unsafely, without any locks or other secure storage measures. Nearly a quarter of all gun owners report storing all of their guns in an unlocked location in their home.

There can be a reasonable debate about gun storage.

We don't want to hear it from gun grabbers and we don't want to hear it on the holidays, for sure.

They admit guns outnumber people, and yet we have a lower per-capita homicide rate than, say, Mexico that has one national gun store.

Exactly. And that's what it is.

Like this writer said, there can be a discussion about gun storage and gun safety. Doing it at Christmas, at the behest of a group with an agenda, is a problem.

And unless the gun is literally sitting on the kitchen table or bathroom counter, odds are you're not going in a room where the guns are kept, anyway.

If you are hosting, the sensible thing to do is put them away. It's what this writer would do.

Oh, and watch your kids.

This made us chuckle.

Random fact: a relative of this writer wrote a letter to an elected official saying the same thing, and it became a local talk radio topic for about a week, because said official felt 'threatened' by it.

Good times.

You have a right not to own a gun, which is what makes America great.

The thing that's bothersome is the tone of the article. It's someone else's house, and you're a holiday guest.

That's a well-armed party.

Happy Hanukkah.

Everyone should know the basic rules of gun safety.

Even if they don't own a gun.

That's like the relative who doesn't cook telling you how to make the Christmas roast.

Bad idea.

Tags: CHRISTMAS FAMILY GUN CONTROL GUNS

