Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk Gun Storage at Christmas

We noticed a dearth of 'How to Talk to Your MAGA Uncle!' pieces this holiday season. And it was a refreshing change. After years of the Left publishing brightly colored graphics explaining how to make yourself humanity's most insufferable house guest, it seems the tide has turned and people are fed up with the woke garbage infiltrating every aspect of life.

Holidays should be about spending time with family and friends, sans politics. The Left find that absolutely unbearable, because they have to make everything political. So we're not surprised there was at least one who tried to make Christmas a political discussion:

Giffords, as this writer learned recently, is the name of a gun-grabbing 'advocacy' group who recently got their butts handed to them in a back-and-forth with Dana Loesch over the Wisconsin Christian school shooting.

Spending the holidays with loved ones who may have a gun in the house?



Here’s how to talk with your family about the importance of safe gun storage—it can be the difference between life and death.https://t.co/kgCURX5kk6 — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) December 24, 2024

They write:

You may be welcoming more people into your space than usual, or maybe you’re bringing your own children to a new home—which may or may not have a gun around. Regardless of who’s hosting, it can be difficult to keep track of where people are and who is touching what, especially with curious young children running around. Unloading and locking away guns properly means that the worst thing they’ll get their hands on is probably an embarrassing memento from high school. There are more guns than people in America. On top of that, more than half of all gun owners store at least one of their guns unsafely, without any locks or other secure storage measures. Nearly a quarter of all gun owners report storing all of their guns in an unlocked location in their home.

There can be a reasonable debate about gun storage.

We don't want to hear it from gun grabbers and we don't want to hear it on the holidays, for sure.

Be sure to take your loved ones shooting this holiday season so they can learn everything Giffords claims is nonsense 🥳 pic.twitter.com/4HAGDwDsWy — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) December 24, 2024

They admit guns outnumber people, and yet we have a lower per-capita homicide rate than, say, Mexico that has one national gun store.

Keep your loved ones safe from gaslighting this holiday season. Here's how to educate your family about recognizing and preventing emotional manipulation. — ⓇⒺⒹⒻⒶⓃ (@DemonBeauregard) December 24, 2024

Exactly. And that's what it is.

Like this writer said, there can be a discussion about gun storage and gun safety. Doing it at Christmas, at the behest of a group with an agenda, is a problem.

If you're a guest in someone else's home, keep your lectures to yourself.



If a guest in your home starts lecturing you, show them the door.



Don't be polite about it. — GJFlash (@GJFlash) December 24, 2024

And unless the gun is literally sitting on the kitchen table or bathroom counter, odds are you're not going in a room where the guns are kept, anyway.

If you are hosting, the sensible thing to do is put them away. It's what this writer would do.

Oh, and watch your kids.

Bring your own gun, follow me for more holiday tips — Mr. Breeze (@HydroTech12) December 24, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Gun free homes should be required by law to have a large sign in the front yard that says “absolutely no guns in this house, we are anti-gun” so people know where the safe spaces are. — Luke📡🏴‍☠️ (@LukeTaylorUSA) December 24, 2024

Random fact: a relative of this writer wrote a letter to an elected official saying the same thing, and it became a local talk radio topic for about a week, because said official felt 'threatened' by it.

Good times.

You have a right not to own a gun, which is what makes America great.

In my house my guns are stored correctly to how I want them including on my person and under my control at all times. Because that’s my choice to do so.



If someone has the gall to come into my house and attempt to lecture me on how I should store my guns, they will be asked to… — Joshua Yoder (@MrJoshuaYoder) December 24, 2024

The thing that's bothersome is the tone of the article. It's someone else's house, and you're a holiday guest.

There will be over 10 guns per visiting family member at our Hanukkah party this week. That’s not counting the ones carried in by said family members. https://t.co/ZqprJ3CsmT — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) December 24, 2024

That's a well-armed party.

Happy Hanukkah.

1. treat every gun as if it’s loaded



2. keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to fire



3. don’t point a gun at anything you aren’t willing to destroy



4. know your target and its surroundings https://t.co/aWNIihUMiV — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 24, 2024

Everyone should know the basic rules of gun safety.

Even if they don't own a gun.

Yes please.



Excellent idea.



Call up your loved ones who own guns and then you, not a gun owner, please talk to them about safe storage of firearms.



That should go well.



“Well, Tammy, I’m sorry you feel that way. If you are that concerned, maybe you should just stay home.” https://t.co/NX6n99B5Ew — DAMMIT WALTER (@Bravo24Actual) December 24, 2024

That's like the relative who doesn't cook telling you how to make the Christmas roast.

Bad idea.