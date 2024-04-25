Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine...
Screw Them Kids: Biden's Swanky Celebrity Fundraiser Prompts School Closures in New York

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on April 25, 2024
A presidential visit to any area outside of Washington, DC, is usually pretty disruptive. It's one reason why Presidents don't often go immediately to the scene of any kind of disaster. It tends to cause more problems for first responders than it helps in terms of optics and messaging. (Taking over a year to visit the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, though seems like an overabundance of caution.)

But a celebrity campaign fundraiser is not a natural disaster. And the steps being taken in Westchester, NY, today in anticipation of Joe Biden's swanky money grab with actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones tonight go WAY beyond any normal disruption. 

It almost seems like the Biden campaign is trying to MAXIMIZE the chaos, rather than minimize it. The pain, as they say, is the point. 

Most of the details David Zweig has provided here are confirmed by local media in Westchester. The full tweet continues: 

All afterschool programs are also canceled. 

Tough luck for working parents of young children. They'll have to take a day off of work or find and pay for childcare. 

Tough luck for high schoolers preparing for regents. Road closure details, including expected blocked access to highways, are not being made public, for security reasons. 

Residents in at least two villages have been advised to not travel *at all* on roads after 2pm. Unless one wants to roll the dice on traffic jams and road closures, professional and personal engagements, including medical appointments, that require travel within or from the area will have to be canceled. 

Emergency vehicles are expected to be impacted. 

Other hosts of the event, beyond Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, include the fashion designer Eileen Fisher. Hosts are paying $100K for the privilege to host. Guests will pay $3,300 to attend. A photo at the event will cost $30,000.

Canceling school and ALL after-school activities is required for a ... fundraiser? Seriously? 

And it gets even worse. Road closures are to be expected with a motorcade, but according to local radio station WPDH, officials are not announcing WHICH roads will be closed. For 'security reasons,' of course. (Or maybe it's because they don't want people lining the roads booing Biden's motorcade as it passes by.) 

So, the advice to local residents is, just stay off the roads altogether. You know, if it's not too much trouble. 

It's all pretty appalling (not to mention the price of admission to the fundraiser or for a photograph), but not at all surprising from today's Democrat party. 

They never really were, if we're being honest here, but at least they used to pretend they were. 

It's just school, right? COVID taught us that kids missing school doesn't have any lasting impact, right? 

Right? 

We'll just go ahead and add that to his legacy of destroying the American economy and setting the world on fire. 

And again. And again. And again.

Kids are going to learn, one lesson or another. The problem is that the lessons Democrats want them to learn are pretty awful. 

You mean Biden hasn't converted his entire motorcade to EVs yet? Why does he hate Greta Thunberg so much? 

Maybe they're closing the schools so Biden won't be tempted to go 'sniffing around' in them. That's a distinct possibility. 

HA. (Yep, that one made us laugh out loud. Somewhere at MSNBC, someone is trying to put this spin on it.)

This will be the inevitable outcome tonight: the Biden campaign taking to Twitter to proudly proclaim how many 'X' millions of dollars they raised by hobnobbing with the Hollywood elite. (And they'll claim that it's 'grassroots support.')

We don't expect the campaign to issue an apology to residents.

Suck it up, you filthy littles. Your betters are having a party. 

Biden and the Democrats have made VERY CLEAR over the past few years what their priorities are. 

We -- and DEFINITELY our children -- are not one of them.

