Screw Them Kids: Biden's Swanky Celebrity Fundraiser Prompts School Closures in New York

A presidential visit to any area outside of Washington, DC, is usually pretty disruptive. It's one reason why Presidents don't often go immediately to the scene of any kind of disaster. It tends to cause more problems for first responders than it helps in terms of optics and messaging. (Taking over a year to visit the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, though seems like an overabundance of caution.)

But a celebrity campaign fundraiser is not a natural disaster. And the steps being taken in Westchester, NY, today in anticipation of Joe Biden's swanky money grab with actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones tonight go WAY beyond any normal disruption.

It almost seems like the Biden campaign is trying to MAXIMIZE the chaos, rather than minimize it. The pain, as they say, is the point.

Today, 10,000 students, across five districts in Westchester NY, are subject to early school closures––some shutting as early as 11am––because President Biden is attending a private fundraiser this eve at Michael Douglas's house, and there will be road closures.



Most of the details David Zweig has provided here are confirmed by local media in Westchester. The full tweet continues:

All afterschool programs are also canceled.



Tough luck for working parents of young children. They'll have to take a day off of work or find and pay for childcare.



Tough luck for high schoolers preparing for regents. Road closure details, including expected blocked access to highways, are not being made public, for security reasons.



Residents in at least two villages have been advised to not travel *at all* on roads after 2pm. Unless one wants to roll the dice on traffic jams and road closures, professional and personal engagements, including medical appointments, that require travel within or from the area will have to be canceled.



Emergency vehicles are expected to be impacted.



Other hosts of the event, beyond Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, include the fashion designer Eileen Fisher. Hosts are paying $100K for the privilege to host. Guests will pay $3,300 to attend. A photo at the event will cost $30,000.

Canceling school and ALL after-school activities is required for a ... fundraiser? Seriously?

And it gets even worse. Road closures are to be expected with a motorcade, but according to local radio station WPDH, officials are not announcing WHICH roads will be closed. For 'security reasons,' of course. (Or maybe it's because they don't want people lining the roads booing Biden's motorcade as it passes by.)

So, the advice to local residents is, just stay off the roads altogether. You know, if it's not too much trouble.

It's all pretty appalling (not to mention the price of admission to the fundraiser or for a photograph), but not at all surprising from today's Democrat party.

This is how democrats stopped being the party of the working man. https://t.co/e3uUYrESHG — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 25, 2024

They never really were, if we're being honest here, but at least they used to pretend they were.

This is a terrible cost-benefit analysis and bad for kids, which is to say a perfect distillation of what happens when high-level Dems join with major metro public schools to make policy decisions. https://t.co/qdVwp7PmUZ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 25, 2024

It's just school, right? COVID taught us that kids missing school doesn't have any lasting impact, right?

Right?

President Biden's most lasting legacy will be his iron clad focus on disrupting the education of American school children throughout his presidency, from beginning to, I hope, end. https://t.co/eIiBR1FX0z — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) April 25, 2024

We'll just go ahead and add that to his legacy of destroying the American economy and setting the world on fire.

And again. And again. And again.

We have to stop asking why absenteeism in schools is so high. "School doesn't matter" is the message continually sent. And this particular reason is extra insane. https://t.co/NI7dZXJJbo — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 25, 2024

Can’t blame kids for listening to their “educators”—teachers unions and the politicians they support—telling them school attendance doesn’t *really* matter. https://t.co/7cn45o55bv pic.twitter.com/c7yoS9Guct — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) April 25, 2024

Students are being told that school doesn't matter, they don't matter.



And then we compli about chronic absenteeism and anti-semitic encampments. These are the natural results of these callous attitudes. — Natalya Murakhver (@AppletoZucchini) April 25, 2024

Kids are going to learn, one lesson or another. The problem is that the lessons Democrats want them to learn are pretty awful.

They are closing schools because Joe Biden is having a fundraiser and polluting their environment with his motorcade https://t.co/PHRXMjHBvy — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 25, 2024

You mean Biden hasn't converted his entire motorcade to EVs yet? Why does he hate Greta Thunberg so much?

These people hate children. It’s nothing new — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) April 25, 2024

Maybe they're closing the schools so Biden won't be tempted to go 'sniffing around' in them. That's a distinct possibility.

🟦 Why would Trump do this ? — Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) April 25, 2024

HA. (Yep, that one made us laugh out loud. Somewhere at MSNBC, someone is trying to put this spin on it.)

This will be the inevitable outcome tonight: the Biden campaign taking to Twitter to proudly proclaim how many 'X' millions of dollars they raised by hobnobbing with the Hollywood elite. (And they'll claim that it's 'grassroots support.')

We don't expect the campaign to issue an apology to residents.

Suck it up, you filthy littles. Your betters are having a party.

Of course our lives should shut down and stop. The president of the USA is going to a celebrities house for money. Don’t you know thats more important that some 3rd grade choir practice? Priorities people. — Rochelle®️ (@roch2779) April 25, 2024

Biden and the Democrats have made VERY CLEAR over the past few years what their priorities are.

We -- and DEFINITELY our children -- are not one of them.