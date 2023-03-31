Many people were either speechless or outraged (or heck, both) when the news broke that Soros-backed D.A. Alvin Bragg indicted President Trump. Beyond the fact this hasn’t been done in the history of this country, the case Bragg has been trying to push against Trump seems like nothing more than political revenge.

Revenge for beating Hillary.

Revenge for beating Schumer, Pelosi, Nadler, and Schiff.

And as Glenn Beck said, an attempt to destroy what has become a symbol of our former country. Take a gander at this from Beck on Tucker Carlson last night:

.@glennbeck goes NUCLEAR in response to Trump's indictment: "The bill of rights is gone. Nobody is paying attention…Donald Trump is not even a person anymore. He’s a symbol. He’s a symbol of the average everyday guy that keeps getting screwed every single time." pic.twitter.com/EUD0Exph93 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 31, 2023

Scary times, peeps.

Scary indeed.

We need Prayer! We need GODS Help!🙏🏻 — Teri (@TeriSchiavello) March 31, 2023

I’d love for @glennbeck to be wrong. I’m sure he would too. I don’t think he is. The scenario he lays out here is certainly very plausible. He is correct. The Bill of Rights is gone and has been for sometime.#PrayForAmerica — Bill (@BillinWV) March 31, 2023

I’ve known that Glenn was right for a long time. Glad that Tucker ( who is also terrific) is giving him a voice again on Fox. — David Hollifield (@DavidHollifie14) March 31, 2023

I watched this and then started crying for our country and right after that I picked up my bible and started reading. I am much better now. My Lord and my God, thank you. — Maureen Taylor (@MissyMoToo) March 31, 2023

If this is the distraction,then what is coming is going to be unimaginable. — Duane Polega (@DuaneX68gqvj5jb) March 31, 2023

Have faith in Christ

Be prepared — Raven One (@RavenOne20) March 31, 2023

Amen.

***

***

