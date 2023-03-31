Many people were either speechless or outraged (or heck, both) when the news broke that Soros-backed D.A. Alvin Bragg indicted President Trump. Beyond the fact this hasn’t been done in the history of this country, the case Bragg has been trying to push against Trump seems like nothing more than political revenge.

Revenge for beating Hillary.

Revenge for beating Schumer, Pelosi, Nadler, and Schiff.

And as Glenn Beck said, an attempt to destroy what has become a symbol of our former country. Take a gander at this from Beck on Tucker Carlson last night:

Scary times, peeps.

Scary indeed.

Amen.

***

***

