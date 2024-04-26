Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister

A terrible tornado just hit Nebraska and one man captured really incredible footage.

Advertisement

It looks right out of a movie.

8K VR? — Storm Tracker Mike Scantlin (@theScantman) April 26, 2024

I didn’t get a chance to turn the 360 on 😭😭😭😭 — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 26, 2024

I considered stopping on the interstate real quick to turn it on but chose to make the close range hand held intercept — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 26, 2024

Thankfully, the camera man lived to tell the tale.

Best capture of a Tornado 🌪️ I ever seen... And I follow lots of chasers... Well done Aaron that was Amazing 👍 — Anthony's Stormy World ⚡️🌎 (@AnthonyStorms7) April 26, 2024

OMG! That is an amazing capture, Aaron! You always get the best up-close shots! — Jonathan Pulley (@WhidbeyWXGuy) April 26, 2024

Apparently, Aaron does this frequently. Aaron is one brave man.

One of the most insane things I've seen in awhile. https://t.co/rhey2FnfLu — Chris Dunker (@ChrisDunkerLJS) April 26, 2024

Whoa.. incredible shot

Stay safe out there 😬 https://t.co/KzpGH8kIsb — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 26, 2024

Imagine being able to stay calm and steady enough to film that.

Wow...but why is anyone driving toward it?! https://t.co/05q1ejc83J — Tom Kraft 🐤🐥 (@k6tmk6) April 26, 2024

At that point, there probably is no getting away from it.

We were by this on the way to a dance competition at MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs. We are nervous wrecks, but safe. — Jessica Zupp (@BreannaGoschMom) April 26, 2024

Did they plan to do 'The Twist'? Heh!

This has got to be one of the clearest tornadoes I've ever watched! Not a lot of dust and debris, per se. https://t.co/oCNSFUuWwD — Jamison Faught (@JamisonFaught) April 26, 2024

I am fine, I am still in Utah. But Monday could be challenging…. https://t.co/pIRnMs9RP5 — Amanda Weldy (@Amanda_Weldy) April 26, 2024

Pay attention to your local news if you are in these areas. It sounds like it could be a rough weekend.

Unbelievable video. I would’ve been crying. — Joey Marinara Sauce (@markmuskratty) April 26, 2024

Most people would be in complete hysterics.

Serious situation developing in NE. https://t.co/r141kO3eNX — Warren Faidley (@Stormchaser) April 26, 2024

Advertisement

The viral marketing team for TWISTERS saw those monkeys on horseback at Venice Beach and said “hold my beer” https://t.co/pUgqfOHvu9 — Scott Leger (@Scotterybarn) April 26, 2024

What on earth did I miss!? https://t.co/acSxNzlL4h — Ethan Dahlke (@ethandahlkewx) April 26, 2024

This is one time missing something was for the best.

Its honestly beautiful

terrifying

but beautiful — Goldman Sack (@GoldmanSackBase) April 26, 2024

Same tornado, different angle prior to getting to i80. pic.twitter.com/NxwAhasW5Q — Ethan Schroeder (@SchroKnows) April 26, 2024

It's a timely reminder at the end of the day, we are all beholden to nature and what God allows.















