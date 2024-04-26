Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister

A terrible tornado just hit Nebraska and one man captured really incredible footage.
VIOLENT tornado just crossed the interstate 80 Lincoln, NE @RadarOmega #newx pic.twitter.com/bQM5UVLyrJ— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 26, 2024
Wild ride!! https://t.co/8us1FvWEZH— DaveMedia_INC (@DaveMedia_LNK) April 26, 2024
It looks right out of a movie.
8K VR?— Storm Tracker Mike Scantlin (@theScantman) April 26, 2024
I didn’t get a chance to turn the 360 on 😭😭😭😭— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 26, 2024
I considered stopping on the interstate real quick to turn it on but chose to make the close range hand held intercept— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) April 26, 2024
Thankfully, the camera man lived to tell the tale.
Best capture of a Tornado 🌪️ I ever seen... And I follow lots of chasers... Well done Aaron that was Amazing 👍— Anthony's Stormy World ⚡️🌎 (@AnthonyStorms7) April 26, 2024
OMG! That is an amazing capture, Aaron! You always get the best up-close shots!— Jonathan Pulley (@WhidbeyWXGuy) April 26, 2024
Apparently, Aaron does this frequently. Aaron is one brave man.
Incredible footage 😮 https://t.co/sJ9DFSLynA— B-List Ryan (@BrianHalverson) April 26, 2024
One of the most insane things I've seen in awhile. https://t.co/rhey2FnfLu— Chris Dunker (@ChrisDunkerLJS) April 26, 2024
Whoa.. incredible shot— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 26, 2024
Stay safe out there 😬 https://t.co/KzpGH8kIsb
Imagine being able to stay calm and steady enough to film that.
Wow...but why is anyone driving toward it?! https://t.co/05q1ejc83J— Tom Kraft 🐤🐥 (@k6tmk6) April 26, 2024
At that point, there probably is no getting away from it.
We were by this on the way to a dance competition at MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs. We are nervous wrecks, but safe.— Jessica Zupp (@BreannaGoschMom) April 26, 2024
Did they plan to do 'The Twist'? Heh!
This has got to be one of the clearest tornadoes I've ever watched! Not a lot of dust and debris, per se. https://t.co/oCNSFUuWwD— Jamison Faught (@JamisonFaught) April 26, 2024
I am fine, I am still in Utah. But Monday could be challenging…. https://t.co/pIRnMs9RP5— Amanda Weldy (@Amanda_Weldy) April 26, 2024
Pay attention to your local news if you are in these areas. It sounds like it could be a rough weekend.
Unbelievable video. I would’ve been crying.— Joey Marinara Sauce (@markmuskratty) April 26, 2024
Most people would be in complete hysterics.
This is incredible. https://t.co/cQQcHGEwrM— Collin Myers (@collinmyerswx) April 26, 2024
Serious situation developing in NE. https://t.co/r141kO3eNX— Warren Faidley (@Stormchaser) April 26, 2024
The viral marketing team for TWISTERS saw those monkeys on horseback at Venice Beach and said “hold my beer” https://t.co/pUgqfOHvu9— Scott Leger (@Scotterybarn) April 26, 2024
What on earth did I miss!? https://t.co/acSxNzlL4h— Ethan Dahlke (@ethandahlkewx) April 26, 2024
This is one time missing something was for the best.
Its honestly beautiful— Goldman Sack (@GoldmanSackBase) April 26, 2024
terrifying
but beautiful
Same tornado, different angle prior to getting to i80. pic.twitter.com/NxwAhasW5Q— Ethan Schroeder (@SchroKnows) April 26, 2024
It's a timely reminder at the end of the day, we are all beholden to nature and what God allows.
