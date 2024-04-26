Wait, What? Julia Loffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down...
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say...
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblo...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...
Speaker Johnson Takes Charge of Academia's Radicalism Problem
Biden WH Taking Aim at Trump's 'The Apprentice' Catch Phrase Blows Up in...
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Ilhan Omar Visits Columbia Shakes Hands With Student Leader Who Said 'Zionists Don't...
WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little...
Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'
What Will SCOTUS Do With the ATF's Rule on Unfinished Frames and Receivers?
University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ......
Biden Answered Howard Stern's Question About Debating Trump ('His Handlers Must Be Furious...

Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on April 26, 2024
meme

A terrible tornado just hit Nebraska and one man captured really incredible footage.

Advertisement

It looks right out of a movie.

Thankfully, the camera man lived to tell the tale.

Apparently, Aaron does this frequently. Aaron is one brave man.

Recommended

Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Imagine being able to stay calm and steady enough to film that.

At that point, there probably is no getting away from it.

Did they plan to do 'The Twist'? Heh!

Pay attention to your local news if you are in these areas. It sounds like it could be a rough weekend.

Most people would be in complete hysterics.

Advertisement

This is one time missing something was for the best.

It's a timely reminder at the end of the day, we are all beholden to nature and what God allows.





Tags: NEBRASKA TORNADO TORNADOES VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
Amy Curtis
Wait, What? Julia Loffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down Student Protests
Chad Felix Greene
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say Daily Showers Are 'Performative'
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblower
Amy Curtis
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on What Columbia Protesters Really Want
Amy Curtis
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy Amy Curtis
Advertisement