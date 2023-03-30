Every time we see a tweet from Keith Olbermann all we can think about is him sitting alone in his little basement, with his sad little ‘reporting’ set up, trying to feel relevant and important even though Rachel Maddow crushed his dreams of being on MSNBC.

Then again, when you see tweets like this where Keith doesn’t even know the meanings of basic words?

Yeah, not good. Embarrassing even.

Poor Keith, he just really sucks at this.

What does he think, ‘keep and bear arms’ means?

“Siri, what are some synonyms for own?” pic.twitter.com/KfOSA8Cx4r — Jason (@jason913tn) March 30, 2023

Oopsie.

So the word "keep" is foreign to you? And how does one "bear arms" if they are not in possession of said "arms"? The pretzel-logic and loopy thinking you have to employ to say these things with a straight face is laughable on it's surface, but so, so sad at the same time. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) March 30, 2023

Could you be any dopier? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 30, 2023

Let’s not challenge him.

Look up the definition of “keep” and get back to us — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 30, 2023

You don't have to look this stupid. Why do you do it. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) March 30, 2023

It’s pretty damn simple.

Hahahahaha!!! You are grasping here, dude. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) March 30, 2023

You think they wanted people to rent them?! From a Rent a Center or something? 😂 — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) March 30, 2023

Sit this one out Keith let the adults handle this. — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) March 30, 2023

"You can keep it, but you don't own it." James Madison, probably — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 30, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Probably.

***

***

