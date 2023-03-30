You’d think someone at State Farm would have bothered to read the room when they were getting ready to push out a ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ login screen for their employees just a few days after a trans shooter killed six innocent Christians, including three small children, buuuuuut NOPE.

This is tacky.

We get they thought nobody outside of their company would see this since it was an internal login screen but they really should have thought a bit more about their employees’ feelings.

Guess virtue-signaling means more than taking care of your team, eh State Farm?

BREAKING: Just obtained a screenshot of the State Farm company's internal login screen today, stating "State Farm Celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility" pic.twitter.com/WCd7jdRGyG — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

Really State Farm?

Maybe they just feel really bad because their, ‘Jake sounds hideous’ commercial was actually really funny and did a lot for their company? Or MAYBE they hired some Equity/Diversity officer who thought this was a good idea.

They were WRONG.

And just like that I’m getting a new insurance company — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) March 30, 2023

We’re seeing a lot of that.

And yet companies like this will refuse to mention Jesus in any capacity… — Ghost Of Gettysburg (@Allaparition) March 30, 2023

Welp, I’m calling @StateFarm to cancel my policy today. — #Dizz (@TalkMMA) March 30, 2023

So they celebrate the erasure of women. Got it. Glad I switched from them. — Mediability (@mediabilitypro) March 30, 2023

@StateFarm I am canceling all ten of my policies… hope it was worth it pic.twitter.com/KlzvPT3KqS — TheHouseoftheMuse (@HouseoftheMuse_) March 30, 2023

Like a good neighbor, stay over there — Nicholas Zabloudil (@saintnickz7) March 30, 2023

Heh.

We see what he did there.

Insurance companies are making competitive pitches all the time. It’s easy to dump @statefarm. Gonna do it at lunch. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 30, 2023

Hey, @StateFarm, what the heck does this virtue signaling have to do with your purpose as an insurer. As a 40 year State Farm customer for home and auto, coming from parents who used State Farm their entire adult lives, I am seriously considering a change. — Ann Morgan (@AnnMorg32897781) March 30, 2023

I don't have insurance with @StateFarm but if I did it would be canceled today..#BoycottStateFarm — Redlion-2 (@PapaEddie24) March 30, 2023

State Farm has some ‘splainin’ to do.

At this point, we’re not seeing anything from them but we’ll keep an eye on their timeline.

***

