As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Jamaal Brown got his britches all sorts of twisted up throwing a temper tantrum about gun violence and was quickly shut down by Thomas Massie. It’s not every day you see an elected official curse on Twitter but Jamaal must be super duper concerned and passionate about it.

Or something.

Or, he’s super duper concerned and passionate about fundraising off of it. Either way, after getting shut down on the floor he took to Twitter … and then it really got bad for him.

Gosh, Jamaal really needs to calm down. HA HA HA HA

You guys can guess how this temper tantrum went over on Twitter, right?

Now now, we know they only care about dead kids when they can be used for their agenda.

We know that sounds cold-hearted and cynical but it’s the truth.

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Duh.

Calm down.

For the record, Jamaal should calm down.

Performance. So it should be easy for Jamaal to calm down.

But it does create a whole lot of Twitchy fodder, so thanks, Jamaal.

***

***

