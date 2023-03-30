As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Jamaal Brown got his britches all sorts of twisted up throwing a temper tantrum about gun violence and was quickly shut down by Thomas Massie. It’s not every day you see an elected official curse on Twitter but Jamaal must be super duper concerned and passionate about it.

Or something.

Or, he’s super duper concerned and passionate about fundraising off of it. Either way, after getting shut down on the floor he took to Twitter … and then it really got bad for him.

Republicans won't do SHIT when it comes to gun violence, but try to tell me to calm down. NO. We can't calm down. People are dying everyday while we wait. pic.twitter.com/38mYYW9cgs — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 29, 2023

Gosh, Jamaal really needs to calm down. HA HA HA HA

You guys can guess how this temper tantrum went over on Twitter, right?

Wait til you find out how many people and kids have died from the Covid shots you pushed. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 30, 2023

Now now, we know they only care about dead kids when they can be used for their agenda.

We know that sounds cold-hearted and cynical but it’s the truth.

You're SO CONCERNED with protecting kids that last week you defended the Chinese Spy App that's stealing their biometric data. You support aborting a child months after it can live outside the mother's womb. But scream for that soundbite, boo. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) March 30, 2023

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Democrats like Jamaal want to ban guns for everyone else, but not their own personal security. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 30, 2023

Duh.

Democrats yell & scream bc they have no real arguments. — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) March 30, 2023

Why are there more shootings in Gun Free Zones? pic.twitter.com/Erj8rq9kkN — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 30, 2023

You got the spotlight you wanted, now go have a Snickers or something and #CalmDown! — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) March 30, 2023

Calm down.

For the record, you yelled all of this nonsense in one of the most heavily guarded buildings in the United States. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) March 30, 2023

For the record, Jamaal should calm down.

You're actually wrong. As someone who lives in Iowa, which let's us carry guns literally almost anywhere, has less murders than most other states. Learn to shut your mouth for a second and listen, because yelling OVER the facts doesn't change facts. — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) March 30, 2023

And screaming about it is a policy position, or a performance? — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 30, 2023

Performance. So it should be easy for Jamaal to calm down.

If you don’t have the law or facts on your side, pound the table. L — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) March 30, 2023

Yet another reason not to take you seriously. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 30, 2023

You are vulgar. Screaming doesn’t make you a big, bad man. You made a fool of yourself. I imagine that you make a fool of yourself everyday. — Penny Calls a Lid 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@PSwal807) March 30, 2023

Being loud doesn’t make you right In fact, it usually means you don’t have the winning argument — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 30, 2023

But it does create a whole lot of Twitchy fodder, so thanks, Jamaal.

***

Related:

Alejandra Caraballo claiming ‘trolls are celebrating the killing of a trans person’ goes REALLY wrong

David Hogg whines about ‘gun rights’ activists sending him memes so cue even MORE hilarious memes

EPIC receipt-filled thread just decimates media/Dems/Lefties making Nashville trans-shooter the VICTIM

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!