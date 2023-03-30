You guys! Stop picking on the trans-shooter! She’s the real victim!

Yeah, that’s the ridiculous narrative this editor KNEW we would see after learning the monster responsible for taking the lives of six Christians (three of them very young children) was trans. Almost immediately our pals on the Left, in the mainstream media, and in the Democratic Party started blaming Christians, blaming Tennessee, and making the shooter the victim because she didn’t feel loved enough or accepted enough. And mean ol’ Christians, Republicans, and The Daily Wire DROVE HER TO IT.

It was astonishingly stupid, even for them.

There was so much of this nonsense that it was difficult for even us to keep track of … LUCKILY we found this fairly brilliant thread from Twitchy favorite J.R. Holmsted who put a lot of it together. Note, it is very long (there is a lot of nonsense out there), but definitely worth your time to read.

We shall.

Christian Nationalists.

Is that like calling people Christo-fascists? Asking for a friend.

THERE’S A FLIPPIN’ MANIFESTO, DUDE.

The shooter was a former student, sure, THAT’S the story.

We’ve seen this more than once. Forget that SHE gunned down innocent children, SHE is being misgendered.

reee

There are lots and lots of people who aren’t hugged enough and they don’t murder small children.

Good ol’ Joy Reid.

She never fails to disappoint.

Yeah yeah, kids are dead but the REAL victim here is the LGBTQ community.

Yeah, that’s it.

Monstrous indeed.

Yes, people who are pointing out the shooter was a trans-person who murdered Christians, they are the ‘terrible people.’

Trending

Ain’t it though?

But then they can’t use this horrific event to play politics.

Again, lots and lots of people feel like they can’t be seen and they aren’t shooting up grade schools.

When you find yourself agreeing with Communist China MAYBE it’s time to you know, reconsider your ideas?

Obvs.

Heh.

Yup, it’s bad and it’s still there.

Note, Joss ‘resigned’ yesterday morning over this tweet. Maybe even Hobbs has a limit?

He hopes it was Republicans who lost their lives.

Wow.

We’re going to go ahead and guess those small children weren’t Republicans, you jacka*s.

Where are all of these Christian people murdering trans?

Yup.

Not the smartest tweet from the Ukrainian flags and sunflowers.

See what we mean? So much awful, so much evil.

Always.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup. That was super classy.

Beer bottles? What?

Wha?

REEEEEE

Wouldn’t be a thread about the Left if there wasn’t a tweet from them calling people who disagree with them Nazis.

Sooooo … she had just murdered six people, was still armed, was still a threat, but the cops shouldn’t have shot her?

We got nothin’.

***

