You guys! Stop picking on the trans-shooter! She’s the real victim!

Yeah, that’s the ridiculous narrative this editor KNEW we would see after learning the monster responsible for taking the lives of six Christians (three of them very young children) was trans. Almost immediately our pals on the Left, in the mainstream media, and in the Democratic Party started blaming Christians, blaming Tennessee, and making the shooter the victim because she didn’t feel loved enough or accepted enough. And mean ol’ Christians, Republicans, and The Daily Wire DROVE HER TO IT.

It was astonishingly stupid, even for them.

There was so much of this nonsense that it was difficult for even us to keep track of … LUCKILY we found this fairly brilliant thread from Twitchy favorite J.R. Holmsted who put a lot of it together. Note, it is very long (there is a lot of nonsense out there), but definitely worth your time to read.

Let’s just compile some of the ugly & nonsense in a thread, shall we? pic.twitter.com/9PQEHWpYHz — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

We shall.

If you don’t roll out the red carpet, they get to shoot your kids. https://t.co/rHEFVLFbR3 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Christian Nationalists.

Is that like calling people Christo-fascists? Asking for a friend.

THERE’S A FLIPPIN’ MANIFESTO, DUDE.

The shooter was a former student, sure, THAT’S the story.

Misgendering a murderer is the real crime. https://t.co/204DzDEuwU — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

We’ve seen this more than once. Forget that SHE gunned down innocent children, SHE is being misgendered.

reee

Ah yes, they didn’t hug her enough so at 28 she was pushed to this. https://t.co/pU7DHznFe5 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

There are lots and lots of people who aren’t hugged enough and they don’t murder small children.

Good ol’ Joy Reid.

She never fails to disappoint.

Gotta redirect back to the real victims ya know. https://t.co/D0q2s56cRZ — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Yeah yeah, kids are dead but the REAL victim here is the LGBTQ community.

Yeah, that’s it.

Monstrous indeed.

Ah Cenk, gettin off on the victim blaming again. https://t.co/KdxTUq0dIG — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Yes, people who are pointing out the shooter was a trans-person who murdered Christians, they are the ‘terrible people.’

Ain’t it though?

But then they can’t use this horrific event to play politics.

By killing kids & other innocents who had absolutely nothing to do with her issues. Cool cool cool. https://t.co/vkJFHaf117 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Again, lots and lots of people feel like they can’t be seen and they aren’t shooting up grade schools.

The CCP has thoughts on freedom. https://t.co/SilTZGMV1y — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

When you find yourself agreeing with Communist China MAYBE it’s time to you know, reconsider your ideas?

Side note: none of Rep. Ogles guns have killed anybody. But whatevs. https://t.co/iNY23hNfna — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Obvs.

“Though” is the new “but” and you can piss off. https://t.co/aqyQisnCV2 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Heh.

The doozy most of you have seen and is surprisingly not deleted: https://t.co/dxtuygR8RS — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Yup, it’s bad and it’s still there.

You just want dead kids! https://t.co/J24i867vl5 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Good ole Joss, press sec for Katie Hobbs! pic.twitter.com/zjJ8sHc1lW — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Note, Joss ‘resigned’ yesterday morning over this tweet. Maybe even Hobbs has a limit?

He hopes it was Republicans who lost their lives.

Wow.

We’re going to go ahead and guess those small children weren’t Republicans, you jacka*s.

Where are all of these Christian people murdering trans?

Yup.

Not the smartest tweet from the Ukrainian flags and sunflowers.

Must not allow rational thought rule the day! https://t.co/gVA2IRL4Fj — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

More bringing it upon themselves. https://t.co/zFGH1it7yH — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

See what we mean? So much awful, so much evil.

Liberals when anyone commits a mass shooting: it’s the Republicans fault https://t.co/c49UIYVXdJ — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Lucifer is an apt handle. https://t.co/lQsyMgE9Gd — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Always.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Almost forgot about those trying to link this to the Daily Wire! pic.twitter.com/xAZ6B4oAjm — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Yup. That was super classy.

Do beer bottles have feelings? https://t.co/PaP4WC3Y4x — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Beer bottles? What?

Wha?

REEEEEE

Christians aren’t targeted. Republicans are at fault. Again. https://t.co/mVGbbIV9WZ — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Almost forgot to get the Nazi link in there! https://t.co/o4foLFFaao — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 29, 2023

Wouldn’t be a thread about the Left if there wasn’t a tweet from them calling people who disagree with them Nazis.

You thought we were done, didn’t ya? Nope, gotta include the bit about a police officer being transphobic for shooting an… *checks notes* ARMED MURDERER. https://t.co/lBBHavr8HL — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 30, 2023

Sooooo … she had just murdered six people, was still armed, was still a threat, but the cops shouldn’t have shot her?

We got nothin’.

