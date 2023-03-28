Every time there is some sort of crisis in the country, we get very busy here at Twitchy. Yesterday, the moment I heard about the shooting at The Covenant Christian School, I knew EXACTLY what I would be writing about for at least a couple of days. Then, as the news continued to break and we learned the shooter was a 28-year-old female, I thought to myself, “WHOA, self. This is going to be very different. Maybe get some Advil and eat a few Wheaties.” Not to sound heartless or cynical, but usually, when we cover a shooting, we spend most of our time covering the same ghouls trying to take guns away, claiming it’s the gun’s fault, and then blaming the Right for not DOING SOMETHING. We also spend some time dragging the stupid who complain about those of us who like to pray during these situations.

But this was very different.

Then the news broke that her name was Audrey Hale and that she identified as a man and used he/him pronouns.

WHOA NELLY.

I’ve been writing for Twitchy for nearly seven years now (I know, it’s a long time), and I don’t ever remember covering something like this. Especially as trans and Antifa groups plan for a “Day of Vengeance” in my backyard. So I went out and did what I always do, which is call out the bad actors, slam the hypocrites, and really just shake things up. If you follow me at all on Twitter (@politibunny), then you know I’m not always butterflies and rainbows, BUT when I’m not, it’s usually called for. Welp, it would appear that some of these bad actors, aka organizations who are preparing for this day of vengeance, didn’t much care for me trying to hold them accountable for their hate-filled rhetoric …

Oh ffs. Enough of this. Report @PolitiBunny for what? Don't dip your toes in water if you are not ready to swim. https://t.co/097EAUTGrb — #NeverForget911 ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@TweepleBug) March 28, 2023

I saw this first thing this morning on my timeline and thought, “Hrm, who’s trying to report me NOW?” Turns out it was some account called @StimgaFighter36 who was angry at me for mocking his organization that had locked down after the shooting. Their bio said how they are “unapologetic,” and I found that pretty damn funny. So unapologetic they locked down.

This was, in his opinion, a threat.

And a reason to call me a BIGOT.

Still not sure what he thought was bigoted about my tweet, but nobody has ever accused trans-activists of being great thinkers. I went ahead and asked him what he was reporting me for and what he was asking his dullard lemming followers to report me for (notice I actually tagged him to ask):

Report me for what exactly? Calling out your violent rhetoric after a shooting that killed three nine-year-olds? Calling you out is not a threat.

Calling for a national day of VENGEANCE? Now that’s a threat. Maybe I should ask people to report you for targeting me. https://t.co/6e47nLd2mg — 🐥The🐰FOO🌸 (@PolitiBunny) March 28, 2023

Needless to say, Mr. Tough Guy, who couldn’t bother to tag me while he was calling me a bigot, a bully and asking people to target report me, not only blocked me when I called him out BUT has now gone protected, much like the other accounts which have been slowly organizing their day of VENGEANCE. Guess you could say I was definitely over the target and he just couldn’t deal.

