You’ve got to be freaking kidding us.

CBS News wants us all to know they’re still ‘working’ to confirm Audrey Hale’s gender identity. No words for how damn dumb this sort of reporting is and it feeds into the asinine narrative being pushed by the shooter’s sympathizers who want to paint her as the victim.

She was a 28-year-old WOMAN.

Sorry, not sorry.

Saying that is not misgendering and using her name is not deadnaming her. Maybe focus on the important part of the story, you know, the six people she murdered in cold blood.

Update: Police identified the suspect as a 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who they shot and killed at the scene. CBS News is still working to confirm Hale's gender identity. — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2023

So many eye-rolls.

Hard hitting investigative journalism here. — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) March 28, 2023

Check the death certificate — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆 (@ING2Firebrand) March 28, 2023

Oof.

"CBS News is still working to confirm Hale's gender identity." Because that's what matters here. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 28, 2023

Looks like someone missed the press conference … — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) March 28, 2023

How could it possibly matter — Latentem (@Latentem) March 28, 2023

Because the mainstream media are garbage and this is what garbage does.

If you have to "work to confirm" the shooter's sex/gender, this is why the US has lost trust in the media. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) March 28, 2023

The media sucks and deserves no respect whatsoever, only scorn — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) March 28, 2023

Focusing on the important things. The bravery is stunning. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) March 28, 2023

Much stunning. Much brave.

***

Related:

Antifa ‘pastor’ goes to an all-time LOW with Covenant School shooting take on ‘White Christian Devils’

Luke Rosiak takes trans-orgs responsible for upcoming ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ APART in thread

Chasten Buttigieg’s snide ‘drag queen’ tweet after horrific Covenant School shooting did NOT age well

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!