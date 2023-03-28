You’ve got to be freaking kidding us.

CBS News wants us all to know they’re still ‘working’ to confirm Audrey Hale’s gender identity. No words for how damn dumb this sort of reporting is and it feeds into the asinine narrative being pushed by the shooter’s sympathizers who want to paint her as the victim.

She was a 28-year-old WOMAN.

Sorry, not sorry.

Saying that is not misgendering and using her name is not deadnaming her. Maybe focus on the important part of the story, you know, the six people she murdered in cold blood.

So many eye-rolls.

Oof.

Because the mainstream media are garbage and this is what garbage does.

Much stunning. Much brave.

***

***

