Benjamin Dixon has over 168k followers on Twitter and calls himself an Antifa pastor. No, really. He also seems to think white Christians are just white nationalists and that appeasement isn’t peace. In other words, his bio reads like any other crazy Antifa bio you see on Twitter.

Although we have to ask, WTF is an Antifa pastor?

These White Christians Devils went from "thoughts & prayers" to actively calling for revenge and violence as soon as they saw the mass shooter wasn't one of their own for the first time in history. Keep that same energy for the daily, white, cis, incel mass shooters. — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) March 28, 2023

White Christian Devils.

Alrighty then.

We saw White Christian Devils open for Angry Beavers in 1999. True story.

You're a very sick and disgusting person. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 28, 2023

@CommunityNotes, we have a whopper here. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 28, 2023

There is so much misinformation in Dixon’s tweet we’re not sure Community Notes would even know where to start.

If you were honest with yourself, you’d do the math. The left LOVES to tell you that there are hundreds of mass shootings a year, but you only hear about a few of them. Do you ever wonder why that is? — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) March 28, 2023

Oops.

I haven’t seen any revenge calls. Sounds like cherry picking. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) March 28, 2023

And so many other stupid posts on Twitter.

And on Facebook.

And on Reddit.

And on Instagram.

Just look at all those cis, white, incel mass shooters…🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wflJobU9dy — CaseyinMo (@caseyinmissouri) March 28, 2023

Oops again.

Racist trash. Congrats. you’re worse than the people you hate and demonize. — SeasamhO'Connor (@seasamhOconnor) March 28, 2023

Good parody account — TexasEngineer (@TexasEngineer61) March 28, 2023

That would make sense.

Sadly, it doesn’t look to be one …

