Thinking Chasten Buttigieg MIGHT want to delete his Covenant School shooting tweet.

Honestly, we’re sort of surprised he hasn’t deleted it already … it’s bad. Like really bad.

We get it, he was more concerned about blaming the Right and scoring cheap political points BUT yeah. This was tasteless. Tacky. Gross. Thoughtless.

You get the picture.

It's the guns.

OK, we'll ban the drag queens.

No, it's the guns.

OK, we'll make sure to lock the doors. https://t.co/euSy5RC5Jb — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 27, 2023

Considering who the shooter really was? Yeah, Chasten should definitely delete this and then his account.

It’s not the guns, ldiot. It’s cultural rot. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 28, 2023

It was your hate. — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) March 28, 2023

Now do affirming mental illness and pumping people full of hormones Chasten. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) March 28, 2023

The shooter is responsible. Idiot. — Sigh… (@JimmyHallTX) March 28, 2023

The guns don’t do a damn thing without a person pulling the trigger. It’s not the guns, it’s broken people. — Diane (@DianeC322) March 28, 2023

It's the mental illness. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) March 28, 2023

Sure, a mentally ill woman was pumped full of hormones and psychiatric drugs until she developed a murderous rage that she took out on 9 year olds and seniors. But it's the gun that made her kill. Not the drugs

Not the hormones

Not the ideology You clowns are a one-trick pony — Smells Like Teen Statism (@TheSuppressed86) March 28, 2023

Did the gun walk itself to the school? — Janice (@jannyfayray) March 27, 2023

Imagine being stupid enough to think that guns self-animate and kill people. I bet you went to college, and everything. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) March 27, 2023

Should Transgenderism now be a red flag for gun ownership? — Javier Goya (@JavierGoya7) March 27, 2023

Hey, it’s a fair question.

Especially for people like Chasten who likely support red-flag laws.

***

***

