Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back

Chelsea Handler wonders where the good men are. Maybe someone should tell her good men want good women.

Chelsea Handler says ‘something’s wrong’ with men as she rips modern dating culture https://t.co/Sd6hSqfVSD pic.twitter.com/hWJujzncZJ — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2026

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When you do nothing but degrade men at every turn, they may find that unattractive.

Chelsea Handler is sounding off on modern dating, and, according to the comedian, the problem is men. During a fiery appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Handler ripped today’s dating culture, arguing that dating apps and endless options have created a generation unwilling to commit. “It’s very hard in today’s world to meet straight guys that have their s— together … Something’s wrong. I don’t know what’s wrong,” Handler said. The 51-year-old comedian said she originally wanted to help women connect with quality men but quickly realized many successful women are facing the same frustration.

“So, I was initially trying to help straight women meet straight men,” she explained. “But I think with dating apps and social media, there’s just so much abundance and so much choice that nobody really feels like they have to … lock it in.”

Society for decades: Girl power! Boys don’t need support, encouragement or resources! Fathers are unnecessary! Who needs men, anyway? Step aside boys, the future is female! Ugh, men!



Society today: Where are all the “good” men for all our successful women? Ugh, men! 😑 https://t.co/tBQ4sYVg8J — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) May 14, 2026

Men were told for the last two decades (at least), they were meaningless. Maybe many of them began to believe it.

According to Ms. Handler it's impossible to meet straight men who have their stuff together. Correction. It's hard to meet straight men that want to commit to washed up hoe bags. https://t.co/eta63KDFUb — Private Eye Russ (@privateeyeruss) May 14, 2026

Who brag about having multiple abortions, at that.

Nice guys tend to shy away from women who kill their babies.

For 20 years the culture has basically run the same experiment:



“Men are the problem.”

“Masculinity is toxic.”

“Boys need to sit down and be quieter.”

“Fathers are optional.”

“The future is female.”



Then everyone acts shocked when millions of young men check out.



College… https://t.co/Nopluc9YKd — Path To Manliness (@PathToManliness) May 14, 2026

These women say men need to step up after repeatedly saying we need to stand down. Which is it Chelsea? https://t.co/Y8a2rHyHoe pic.twitter.com/4yzMOw2cOO — KenFarmer ⒶⓋ (@KenFarmerTV) May 14, 2026

Make up your mind, Chelsea.

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No idea who she is, but all women who say crap like this are guaranteed to be full of crap. No doubt she’s projecting hard. Lmao. https://t.co/EAZLhMyraC — Blueblur (@Blueblur_23) May 14, 2026

You're not supposed to have anything to do with "dating culture" at age 60. https://t.co/9jdTkVhAoI — ChadWolf (@ChadSpecialist) May 14, 2026

Hey! There is no age limit to love.

The author of My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands said that? https://t.co/70bA0m2X2S — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) May 14, 2026

Shocking, right?

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