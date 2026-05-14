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Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 14, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Chelsea Handler wonders where the good men are. Maybe someone should tell her good men want good women. 

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When you do nothing but degrade men at every turn, they may find that unattractive.

Chelsea Handler is sounding off on modern dating, and, according to the comedian, the problem is men.

During a fiery appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Handler ripped today’s dating culture, arguing that dating apps and endless options have created a generation unwilling to commit.

“It’s very hard in today’s world to meet straight guys that have their s— together … Something’s wrong. I don’t know what’s wrong,” Handler said.

The 51-year-old comedian said she originally wanted to help women connect with quality men but quickly realized many successful women are facing the same frustration.


“So, I was initially trying to help straight women meet straight men,” she explained.

“But I think with dating apps and social media, there’s just so much abundance and so much choice that nobody really feels like they have to … lock it in.”

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Men were told for the last two decades (at least), they were meaningless. Maybe many of them began to believe it. 

Who brag about having multiple abortions, at that.

Nice guys tend to shy away from women who kill their babies

Make up your mind, Chelsea.

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Hey! There is no age limit to love.

Shocking, right? 

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