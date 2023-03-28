Matt Walsh has been on the frontlines of pushing back against the extremist left-wing trans movement from the get-go. From the moment they started trying to erase women while weaseling their way into the lives of children, Matt was fighting back, even if it wasn’t always popular.

Let’s be honest, anything less than absolute adoration and subjugation is never good enough for whatever community the Left sees fit to weaponize against the Right.

Except now their weaponization of a group has backfired … filling the mind of someone who may be mentally unwell with the rhetoric of, ‘The Right wants to genocide you,’ may actually have consequences. Deadly ones.

Matt did not hold back, even a little.

Sadly, he’s right.

Obviously.

Even now, we have people complaining about the media ‘deadnaming’ the shooter, and of course, our pals in the media and on the Left are blaming Christianity.

They couldn’t be more predictable if they tried.

Trending

Targeting a religion for a mass shooting sure sounds like domestic terrorism to us.

Hate crime?

Where’s Merrick Garland?

But that’s not threatening or anything.

***

Related:

Nothing to see here, just Biden’s IRS visiting the home of main #TwitterFiles journo, Matt Taibbi

DBAG David Pakman DRAGGED for playing victim and deleting heinous tweet mocking dead Christian children

Sounds like a threat?! KJP already exploiting Nashville school shooting to play politics (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Covenant School shootingGunwomanMatt WalshshootertransTrans-Extremists