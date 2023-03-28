Matt Walsh has been on the frontlines of pushing back against the extremist left-wing trans movement from the get-go. From the moment they started trying to erase women while weaseling their way into the lives of children, Matt was fighting back, even if it wasn’t always popular.

Let’s be honest, anything less than absolute adoration and subjugation is never good enough for whatever community the Left sees fit to weaponize against the Right.

Except now their weaponization of a group has backfired … filling the mind of someone who may be mentally unwell with the rhetoric of, ‘The Right wants to genocide you,’ may actually have consequences. Deadly ones.

Matt did not hold back, even a little.

I have been telling you for a long time that left wing trans extremists are violent, dangerous people who have made been to feel absolutely entitled to say and do whatever they want. The deranged claims of “genocide” are an open invitation to violence. It will get worse from here — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

Sadly, he’s right.

Trans activists believe that those who oppose them should die. I know this because a great many of them have told me this. They have communicated the message to me and my family in many ways. They think their right to affirmation supersedes your right to live. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

Obviously.

Even now, we have people complaining about the media ‘deadnaming’ the shooter, and of course, our pals in the media and on the Left are blaming Christianity.

They couldn’t be more predictable if they tried.

Slaughtering children is one helluva way to be a bold SWJ. So brave. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 28, 2023

Nothing corrupts the human spirit quicker than having freedom from consequences — Harvester 1 (@ScottMenefee5) March 28, 2023

Trans & antifa activists need to be declared domestic terrorists! They’re being used as “useful idiots” of the left to create some type of Maoist revolution to usher in a communist type of govt. The activists need to be held accountable, but so do the elitists empowering them! — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) March 28, 2023

Targeting a religion for a mass shooting sure sounds like domestic terrorism to us.

Hate crime?

Where’s Merrick Garland?

This is so sad. Be safe Matt and everyone at the Daily Wire. We are watching several insurgencies forming. — Philosopat (@ThatPhilosopat) March 28, 2023

Agreed. young people are falseLy being led to believe the whole world will accept them and their behavior bo matter how radical it may be to some, then when they don’t get the response they expected, these things happen. — LeeLee (@Ciao_carm) March 28, 2023

Matt, I see you are getting a lot of hate lately. That means you are on the right path, please persist and stay strong in your beliefs — DuFi (@firma_firm) March 28, 2023

But that’s not threatening or anything.

***

***

