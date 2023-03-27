Oh good. Team Biden is already out in front of the situation in Nashville using this horrific shooting for political gain. We were starting to get worried they might actually hold back and respect the families and the dead before using this for political points … just kidding.

Guess it’s better than the woman who just happened to be onsite after the shooting and who got on camera to push for gun control.

Wonder if anyone will remind KJP Democrats basically had a majority for two years.

We’re not holding our breath.

Watch:

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act? … We need to do something.” — WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre immediately frames the school shooting in Nashville as a failure of congressional inaction. pic.twitter.com/cjNlSQBdzf — The Recount (@therecount) March 27, 2023

These kids are dead BUT look at all the stuff Biden has done.

What?

Am I the only one who hears this as a threat from the POTUS? "Pass our gun control bill or more kids will get murdered". Absolutely disgusting. — March Smodness (@TheOneWhoSmods) March 27, 2023

Again, they had an easy majority and they didn’t do it.

And this does sound a little threatening.

Is that a threat? It sounds like a threat. — Kelly 💫 (@kelly4freedom) March 27, 2023

Maybe its time to talk about gov funding for armed guards at schools. Fedral buildings , hospitals seem to do pretty damn good using em. — Drewcifer (@Markofthebelts) March 27, 2023

By 'children' I think she means 18 year-old gang members. — Sparrow (@jeanpartington3) March 27, 2023

This is utterly disgraceful. These people have no shame. The absolute worst among us — Teran Johnson (@TeranJSports) March 27, 2023

And considering who is among us? That says a lot.

***

***

