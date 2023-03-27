Oh good. Team Biden is already out in front of the situation in Nashville using this horrific shooting for political gain. We were starting to get worried they might actually hold back and respect the families and the dead before using this for political points … just kidding.

Guess it’s better than the woman who just happened to be onsite after the shooting and who got on camera to push for gun control.

Wonder if anyone will remind KJP Democrats basically had a majority for two years.

We’re not holding our breath.

Watch:

These kids are dead BUT look at all the stuff Biden has done.

What?

Again, they had an easy majority and they didn’t do it.

And this does sound a little threatening.

And considering who is among us? That says a lot.

***

Tags: assault weapon banBidenKJPNashvilleschoolshooting