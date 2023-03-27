Interesting how AOC is defending TikTok … NOW.

Heck, she even joined to talk about why it’s wrong for the government to ban the Chinese app. Seems kinda sorta convenient, ya’ think?

Watch if you can stand it:

ICYMI: @AOC has joined tiktok to talk about tiktok — & she’s spot on📲🫡👏pic.twitter.com/QwqsXNWq94 — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) March 25, 2023

So passionate about an app that she didn’t bother to sign up for and use until just now.

Hrm.

Wonder why that is?

ByteDance recently gave $150,000 to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, of whose advisory council AOC is a member https://t.co/CJgrGZBr9N — Nick Russo (@NickAndrewRusso) March 25, 2023

Oopsie.

But wait, there’s more.

Not just AOC’s group …

There’s a reason so many of them get wealthy working as public servants.

For more on TikTok’s influence buying: https://t.co/JB6hgBav7T — Nick Russo (@NickAndrewRusso) March 26, 2023

There it is.

Alexandria Owes China — Nobody Special (@lakelife1969) March 26, 2023

Ahem.

Can she really not discern the difference between American social media companies harvesting data vs a foreign (hostile) government doing it? — Cole (@ColeBigstepn) March 26, 2023

Let’s just be honest, she can’t really discern much of anything.

Follow the money. — Matt Patterson (@__MattPatt__) March 26, 2023

It does seem to be the case more and more about our pals in DC.

***

***

