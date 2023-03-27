Heath Mayo is one of the last people who should be talking about who conservatives will vote for. And while he MIGHT be able to make a case that a few conservatives will stay home and not vote if Trump is the nominee, the idea that an actual conservative would vote for Biden?

No.

Not happening.

And if they do, they’re not conservative.

Case in point:

Hey, GOP: If you nominate Trump again, conservatives are going to vote for Joe Biden—again. And more of us this time. It’s your call. If you want to keep getting beat, go right ahead. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) March 26, 2023

Threatening people if they don’t vote the way he wants them to … classy.

To the MAGA folks chiming in with derision, keep at it. You’re just losing more votes. I disagree with Biden on tons, but he won’t inspire an attack on our Capitol or call to “terminate” the Constitution or deny elections. You need our votes to win—and Trump won’t get them. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) March 26, 2023

Pretty sure it’s not just MAGA FOLKS chiming in. But whatever Heath needs to tell himself to feel important and relevant.

And to all the conservatives and Republicans who will also vote against Trump if he’s the nominee, make it known now. It’s the one thing that might cause the GOP to not pick this guy. If you care about the GOP, the most constructive thing you can do is let it know you will leave. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) March 26, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This guy walked around Wyoming in a cowboy hat thinking that would convince Wyomingites to vote for Liz Cheney. Why would anyone ever listen to him?

This is a profoundly uninformed and emotional take. The GOP holds a primary. Actual humans vote in that primary. And Trump may very well win that primary contest. Whether we like it or not. Trump isn't perfect, but no self respecting conservative will vote for Biden instead. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) March 26, 2023

File this tweet under: FOOLED BY THE DEMOCRAT & MAINSTREAM MEDIA NARRATIVE — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) March 27, 2023

You aren’t a conservative if you have ever or would ever think of voting for Biden. You’re Cronyarchy supporting troll. — Danny Able (@DK_Able) March 26, 2023

Lol umm no we won’t — Austyn_Texas (@TexasAustyn) March 26, 2023

Guarantee you more democrats would vote for Trump than republicans would vote for Biden but you keep being you — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) March 27, 2023

Conservatives did not vote for Biden. — Savvy (@SavvyUnleashed) March 27, 2023

Sensing a pattern here.

Is this Adam Kinzinger's @AdamKinzinger burner account? — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) March 26, 2023

Hrm.

HA!

Ok, so someone listens to him … but it’s not a good look.

This is a fact https://t.co/uG5EDAVt33 — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 26, 2023

Conservatives didn’t and won’t vote for Biden … guys. C’mon.

And doesn’t Adam have some Ukrainian-supporting org allegedly robbing people of millions to worry about?

