Heath Mayo is one of the last people who should be talking about who conservatives will vote for. And while he MIGHT be able to make a case that a few conservatives will stay home and not vote if Trump is the nominee, the idea that an actual conservative would vote for Biden?

No.

Not happening.

And if they do, they’re not conservative.

Case in point:

Threatening people if they don’t vote the way he wants them to … classy.

Pretty sure it’s not just MAGA FOLKS chiming in. But whatever Heath needs to tell himself to feel important and relevant.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This guy walked around Wyoming in a cowboy hat thinking that would convince Wyomingites to vote for Liz Cheney. Why would anyone ever listen to him?

Sensing a pattern here.

Hrm.

HA!

Ok, so someone listens to him … but it’s not a good look.

Conservatives didn’t and won’t vote for Biden … guys. C’mon.

And doesn’t Adam have some Ukrainian-supporting org allegedly robbing people of millions to worry about?

***

***

