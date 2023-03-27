Jon Stewart may have come up with the best description of the Senate that we’ve seen a long time. Granted, we’re pretty sure he didn’t mean for it to backfire in John Fetterman’s face BUT here we are. This is the joy of Twitter …

Unless you’re Fetterman.

Jon Stewart says Senate is like an assisted-living facility https://t.co/jdeQfYZ6yP — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) March 27, 2023

From The Hill:

Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart joked that the U.S. Senate is like “an assisted living facility,” reflecting on his time spent on Capitol Hill fighting for benefits for veterans, first responders, and their families. “Our country is held together by hundreds of really talented legislative aides,” Stewart said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” “Their bosses, many times, are wind-up dolls… if you go down there, especially the Senate, is like an assisted living facility.”

Although, if we’re being fair, this could be the House as well. Term limits, anyone? Just spitballin’.

Steeze with the simple takedown:

Ouch.

And yet, accurate.

Yikes, Jon shouldn’t be so mean to Fetterman.

Great! Thank you!! It’s as though you’d be the better choice for PA! https://t.co/mINgOlh3DR — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because of COURSE.

Wait until he hears about the White House. — Jeff Richman (@jcrichman) March 27, 2023

he still needs new writers. — Captain Solo (@captainsolo53) March 27, 2023

Why do I see so little about term limits? Why isn’t it hammered like everything else on Twitter? — John (@JohnBWayne84) March 27, 2023

Rush called it years ago. @BoSnerdley — 1775 or 1860? (@ScobieSr) March 27, 2023

That he did.

***

***

