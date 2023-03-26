And as any woman will tell you, getting hit in the testicles hurts. O.O LOL

ARE YOU KIDDING US WITH THIS NONSENSE?!

What a headline, you guys … seriously.

Trans woman left sobbing in JFK airport after TSA agent hit her testicles: report https://t.co/18FGr9ccvU pic.twitter.com/4OHQKnSAMK — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2023

So many eye-rolls.

From the New York Post:

A transgender woman was left in tears at JFK Airport after she claimed a TSA agent punched her in the testicles while going through security, The Daily Mail reported. The unidentified flyer took to social media to vent about the incident, in which she said the agent “humiliated” her in front of everyone in a series of posts that have since been deleted, according to the outlet. “hi so a tsa agent at jfk airport punched me in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis (?) and humiliated me in front of everyone after i told her to please stop,” she captioned over photo of her crying in the airport bathroom, according to a screenshot of the post.

We got nothin’.

Why does society presently placate mental illness, rather than treat it? Thanks to the "woke" agenda, we are REGRESSING as a society for the first time in recorded history. — John Cole (@Alt1J) March 26, 2023

Yes. We live in bizzaro world. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) March 26, 2023

Thank you for this. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 26, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Almond Joy’s got nuts. Mounds’ don’t. Everyone knows this. — LG in AZ (@lgadbery) March 26, 2023

“His” testicles — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) March 26, 2023

Just sayin’.

Only in 2023. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 26, 2023

Ain’t that the truth?

***

Related:

COVID scold Taylor Lorenz who’s claimed she suffers from long COVID busted partying without a mask

YIKES: Adam Kinzinger sits on Ukraine org’s board accused of scamming people out of MILLIONS (thread)

J.K. Rowling TORCHES trans-activists for LYING about assaulting women’s advocate Kellie-Jay and BOOM

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!