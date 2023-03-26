Ruh-ROH … sounds like Adam Kinzinger may have some ‘splainin’ to do.

Kinzinger was ON THE BOARD of the Ukraine org that scammed people out of millions of dollars! https://t.co/xSXHOyK25b — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 25, 2023

Huh.

From The New York Times:

Last spring, a volunteer group called Ripley’s Heroes said it had spent approximately $63,000 on night-vision and thermal optics. Some of the equipment was subject to American export restrictions because, in the wrong hands, it could give enemies a battlefield advantage. Frontline volunteers said Ripley’s delivered the equipment to Ukraine without required documentation listing the actual buyers and recipients. Recently, the federal authorities began investigating the shipments, U.S. officials said. In his defense, the group’s founder, a retired U.S. Marine named Lt. Col. Hunter Ripley Rawlings IV, provided deal documents to The Times. But those records show that, just as the volunteers said, Ripley’s was not disclosed to the State Department as the buyer.

Yeah, that doesn’t look good.

There is now an ongoing federal investigation into Ripley's, according to NYT. Ripley's donations were used to funnel cash from the non-profit into a for-profit venture. Doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that this is fraud. What did Kinzinger know about it? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 25, 2023

Fair question.

Was Adam Kinzinger a party to a massive fraud scheme? Sure seems cozy with these guys, who visited his office in September. https://t.co/I9o2wj8XgY — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 25, 2023

Yikes.

This is outrageous — True Patriot (@TruePatriot8472) March 25, 2023

Sadly, it’s not all that outrageous anymore. So many corrupt, lying, grifters.

It's always about making money. — Daniel Harris – Ballot Harvester 2024 (@DanielLHarrisUS) March 25, 2023

That’s why they always say, ‘Follow the money.’

The same guy who pretended to be James Dalton from Road House and gave himself an award for it? — John "Tanuki" Wick (@Stewie2023) March 25, 2023

Ain’t it?

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. Is he crying yet? — FishingForFacts (@Fish4Facts) March 25, 2023

Late to the party herehttps://t.co/oLkI0sBVbU — noheahello808! (@noheahello808) March 25, 2023

Meep.

Called this out 3 days ago but it fell on deaf ears.https://t.co/qHCL6x97u1 — Raymond (@RReddingtn) March 25, 2023

Now, at this point, we can neither confirm nor deny any of this but what we can say is it looks shady AF.

And would explain soooooo much.

***

Related:

J.K. Rowling TORCHES trans-activists for LYING about assaulting women’s advocate Kellie-Jay and BOOM

Tim Allen’s hilarious idea for site to ‘make crybabies feel better’ will definitely make crybabies CRY

Ted Lieu fact-DROPPED for spewing ridiculous, fear-mongering LIES about Parents Bill of Rights

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!