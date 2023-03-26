Tim Allen has come up with a brilliant idea for a website where people who can’t deal with reality or those they disagree with can go specifically to make them feel better. We’d like to imagine the site would have ‘safe spaces’ tabs for the various types of crybabies so every crybaby would feel special and supported.

Heh.

He went so far as to come up with a name for the site and a cute little logo: BooHoo sounds like an exceptional opportunity for crybabies.

What a giver! No wonder he’s played Santa Claus.

How about a website just to make crybabies feel better. pic.twitter.com/T3fmHU1vvy — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 24, 2023

This site USED to be called Twitter … heh.

Until Elon Musk bought it and made sure everyone had the ability to be seen and heard, not just a bunch of well, crybabies. To be fair, Mastodon tried something like this BUT then the weirdos and pervs showed up (funny how that works) and now the shiny Lefty utopia has faded a bit.

As usual, Tim makes a joke Lefties can’t deal with PROVING why his joke is not only funny AF but accurate.

That already exists. It's called Truth Social. — Underway Beats (@UnderwayBeats) March 24, 2023

That’s it?

That’s the best they’ve got?

*sigh*

Ok Boomer — Brad Mayfield (@happydude92) March 24, 2023

Oooh, mean one.

Isn’t that what Truth Social is for? — LLHall (@LLHall9) March 25, 2023

Not a creative one in the bunch.

What do you think Truth Social is? — Jason Kline (@jaskline2007) March 24, 2023

See what we mean?

Maybe Tim should also give out free tissues when a crybaby signs up.

Hey, it could work.

