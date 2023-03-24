DOJ just looks worse and worse.

Julie Kelly has been relentless in covering the many #J6 defendants that our mainstream media would rather just disappear because they know if and when the reality of these cases actually comes out, the narrative about the INSURRECTION and OVERTHROWING THE GOVERNMENT will fall apart. As we’ve seen from the recently released J6 footage there was much more going on that day than the J6 Committee wanted us to know about.

This though is the worst thing we’ve seen yet.

Julie does a far better job of covering it so take a look at her thread.

BREAKING NEWS: Just when you think DOJ can't get any dirtier– New motion just filed by defense in Proud Boys trial accusing DOJ of using an FBI informant to spy on and infiltrate the defense team pic.twitter.com/Gen89hxh4j — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 22, 2023

See what we mean?

Oh, it gets worse.

Keep going.

Holy sh*t this is beyond dirty. DC US Attorney Matthew Graves' office notified defense team TODAY that a defense witnesses has been an FBI informant since the BEGINNING of the case thru start of trial. "The CHS participated in prayer meetings with…the defendants' families." pic.twitter.com/6bso3gpRef — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 22, 2023

Just. Gross.

This is starting to sound worse than Whitmer fednapping hoax. Graves' office continues to mislead court and defendants about actual number of FBI informants (CHS). Could be dozens as far as anyone knows. pic.twitter.com/gV7G86H8tW — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 22, 2023

Wow.

Motion filed by public defender for Zachary Rehl. Rehl is the nonviolent defendant denied bail for 2 years by Judge Tim Kelly. Hernandez today asked Kelly to reconsider Rehl's incarceration since he has a daughter he's never held since she was born after he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/YyoIFBptrz — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 22, 2023

Nonviolent defendant.

As I reported a few weeks ago, FBI caught red-handed spying on Rehl's communications with his then-attorney. DOJ continues to argue those communications are not privileged bc Rehl is behind bars. Also appeared FBI sharing that info with lead prosecutors:https://t.co/uFU3K9shxF — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 22, 2023

So prosecutors knew back in December that defense planned to call this person as a witness. For 3 months, not only did Graves' office refuse to disclose the witness was an FBI informant, the individual continued to work as an informant, spying on defense, during trial prep. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 22, 2023

Holy cow.

That should mean a mistrial, right? Not that we’re experts but the fact the FBI had an informant basically spying on the defense? What the Hell?

Julie went on with Laura Ingraham:

.@julie_kelly2 Joins @IngrahamAngle To Discuss The Bombshell News That A Proud Boys Defense Witness Was Actually An FBI Informant Julie: "What this is starting to look like is almost like the Whitmer Fednapping Hoax. Where you have this ratio of more FBI assets than there are… pic.twitter.com/1ZXOrKLeNc — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 24, 2023

One of their own witnesses was an FBI plant.

As Julie says, ‘Just when you think they can’t stoop any lower.’

No words.

***

Related:

Randi Weingarten claims bringing up the FACT Soros funded Alvin Bragg is anti-Semitic and HOO boy

Kayleigh McEnany DROPS Hakeem Jeffries for gross, blatant lie about Republicans and the Holocaust

It’s a JOKE! Rachel Vindman’s dig at Lauren Boebert’s intelligence BACKFIRES spectacularly

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!