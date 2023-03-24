DOJ just looks worse and worse.

Julie Kelly has been relentless in covering the many #J6 defendants that our mainstream media would rather just disappear because they know if and when the reality of these cases actually comes out, the narrative about the INSURRECTION and OVERTHROWING THE GOVERNMENT will fall apart. As we’ve seen from the recently released J6 footage there was much more going on that day than the J6 Committee wanted us to know about.

This though is the worst thing we’ve seen yet.

Julie does a far better job of covering it so take a look at her thread.

See what we mean?

Oh, it gets worse.

Keep going.

Just. Gross.

Wow.

Nonviolent defendant.

Holy cow.

That should mean a mistrial, right? Not that we’re experts but the fact the FBI had an informant basically spying on the defense? What the Hell?

Julie went on with Laura Ingraham:

One of their own witnesses was an FBI plant.

As Julie says, ‘Just when you think they can’t stoop any lower.’

No words.

***

***

